Monday, June 18, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
French Open 2018: Sloane Stephens powers past Daria Kasatkina to unlock all-American semi-final

Sloane Stephens needed 42 minutes to win the first set, but was unstoppable in the second set as Daria Kasatkina's game began to crack.

By: Reuters | Paris | Published: June 5, 2018 10:59:44 pm
Sloane Stephens cruised past Daria Kasatkina. (Source: Reuters photo)
Sloane Stephens set up a French Open semi-final showdown against fellow-American Madison Keys after comfortably overcoming wily Russian Daria Kasatkina 6-3 6-1 on Tuesday.

The 10th seed, who beat Keys to win the U.S. Open last year, showed impressive patience in some cat-and-mouse exchanges and eventually overpowered the 21-year-old with her bigger game.

Stephens needed 42 minutes to win a first set full of long baseline rallies, but was unstoppable in the second set as Kasatkina’s game began to crack.

“This is really exciting for American tennis and I’m really excited to play my really good friend,” she said on court.

The 25-year-old had never got beyond the last 16 of the French Open until this year.

