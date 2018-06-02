French Open 2018: Rafael Nadal faces old friend Richard Gasquet on familiar French territory

Spain’s Rafael Nadal in action during his second round match against Argentina’s Guido Pella. (REUTERS) Spain’s Rafael Nadal in action during his second round match against Argentina’s Guido Pella. (REUTERS)

World number one Rafa Nadal faces local hope Richard Gasquet in the third round of the French Open on Saturday in a clash between two long-time friends. The Spaniard has won all of his previous 15 matches against the number 27 seed. “We’ve known each other since 11 or 12 years old and grown up together, so it’s going to be a great pleasure to play against (Gasquet),” said Nadal, who is chasing a record-extending 11th Roland Garros title.

Kyle Edmund, the last Briton standing in the tournament, is up against Italian Fabio Fognini for the first time in his career in the day’s first match on Court Suzanne Lenglen. In the women’s draw, Serena Williams faces 11th seed Julia Goerges of Germany. The American is playing her first Grand Slam since winning the 23rd title at 2017 Australian Open and giving birth to her daughter Alexis Olympia in September.

Serena dug deep to come back from a set and a break down to defeat Australia’s Ashleigh Barty 3-6 6-3 6-4 in the second round. Twice champion Maria Sharapova will take on Czech sixth seed Karolina Pliskova in a mouth-watering clash for a place in the last 16.

Order of play on the main showcourts:

Court Philippe Chatrier

3-Garbine Muguruza (Spain) v Samantha Stosur (Australia)

28-Maria Sharapova (Russia) v 6-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic)

1-Rafael Nadal (Spain) v 27-Richard Gasquet (France)

31-Albert Ramos-Vinolas (Spain) v 5-Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina)

Court Suzanne Lenglen

18-Fabio Fognini (Italy) v 16-Kyle Edmund (Britain)

Irina-Camelia Begu (Romania) v 7-Caroline Garcia (France)

11-Julia Goerges (Germany) v Serena Williams (U.S.)

9-John Isner (U.S.) v Pierre-Hugues Herbert (France)

Court 1

Mischa Zverev (Germany) v 6-Kevin Anderson (South Africa)

3-Marin Cilic (Croatia) v Steve Johnson (U.S.)

12-Angelique Kerber (Germany) v 18-Kiki Bertens (Netherlands)

1-Timea Babos (Hungary)/Kristina Mladenovic (France) v Nao Hibino (Japan)/Oksana Kalashnikova (Georgia) – second round

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App