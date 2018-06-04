French Open 2018: Rafa Nadal marches past Maximilian Marterer and into quarterfinals

Rafael Nadal raises in arms in victory as after defeating Germany’s Maximilian Marterer. (Source: AP) Rafael Nadal raises in arms in victory as after defeating Germany’s Maximilian Marterer. (Source: AP)

Maximilian Marterer probably wondered what all the fuss was about when, two games into his first match against the best claycourt player ever on Monday, he led French Open champion Rafael Nadal 2-0 on the Spaniard’s favourite patch of red dirt.

The German youngster quickly discovered just what it feels like to be on the receiving end of a pummelling by the veteran though, as Nadal swept to a 6-3 6-2 7-6(4) victory to reach the quarter-finals in Paris for a 12th time.

In doing so, 10-times champion Nadal extended his current streak of consecutive completed sets won at Roland Garros to 37.

Only Bjorn Borg (41) has a longer streak and the way Nadal, who celebrated his 32nd birthday on Sunday, is devouring the opposition it is hard to see who can stop him.

Having racked up his 900th Tour win, Nadal will now take aim at regular practise partner Diego Schwartzman after the gritty Argentine 11th seed came from two sets down to beat South Africa’s Kevin Anderson.

Asked if that would be his first big test, Nadal’s answer explained why he so rarely suffers a claycourt off-day.

“My big test is every day,” he said. “Today was an important test. I am in the quarter-finals. And the biggest test now is the next round.

“I go day by day, and I am not worried about if I had a test or I don’t have a test. I just worry about trying to be at my 100 percent for the next day that I have to play.”

CONFIDENT START

Left-hander Marterer, ranked 70th in the world but rising fast, could not have wished for a better start.

As if to give him a helping hand on his Court Philippe Chatrier debut, the tennis gods gave him a flukey netcord and a Nadal double-fault to break in the opening game before he held on in confident fashion with a couple of juicy winners.

Marterer double-faulted to hand the break back but, displaying a healthy disrespect for reputations, carved out another breakpoint at 2-2, only to be wrong-footed by a superb Nadal backhand winner.

From that point on Nadal assumed control, battering huge spinning forehands that reared up off the clay.

“If he hits a forehand like really heavy, it’s of course something different compared to any other opponent you have during the year,” the 22-year-old, who once practised with Nadal, told reporters.

To his credit, Marterer arrived with a gameplan and stuck to it and when Nadal sprayed a wild forehand wide he grabbed a 3-1 lead in the third set with his opponent finally looking flat.

Nadal quickly restarted the engine, though, and responded by whipping a glorious forehand down the line at the start of the next game, on his way to breaking back.

Marterer continued to hang tough and forced Nadal into a tiebreak but his big stage debut, and invaluable lesson in claycourt tennis, ended when he hit a backhand long.

Battling Schwartzman knocks out Anderson

Argentine Diego Schwartzman produced a remarkable fightback from two sets and a break down to beat Kevin Anderson 1-6 2-6 7-5 7-6(0) 6-2 and reach the quarter-finals of the French Open for the first time in his career on Monday.

Having gone two sets up on the back of big hitting from the baseline, sixth seed Anderson threw Schwartzman a lifeline in the contest while serving for the match at 5-4. His serve came undone again at 5-6 as Schwartzman took the third set.

The 25-year-old Schwartzman switched gears in the tie-break of a tight fourth set to level the contest at two sets apiece as a tiring Anderson failed to score a point.

With the momentum having swung his way, Schwartzman secured the decisive breaks in the final set and sealed a memorable victory with an ace in three hours and 51 minutes.

Schwartzman next faces top seed Rafa Nadal or Maximilian Marterer. He is tied 1-1 with Marterer and trails Nadal 0-5 in their previous meetings.

Del Potro defeats Isner to reach last eight in Paris

Juan Martin Del Potro stormed into the French Open quarter-finals with a convincing 6-4 6-4 6-4 defeat of the big-serving American John Isner on Monday.

Del Potro, regarded as one of the biggest threats to 10-time champion Rafa Nadal at Roland Garros, broke three times and held serve throughout to set up a meeting with either Croatian third seed Marin Cilic or Italian Fabio Fognini.

“I returned very well, it was the key to the match and I broke three times, I also played well on the important points,” said Del Potro, who throughout the match heard parts of the crowd chant ‘USA, USA!”

“I love playing here in the USA, USA!,” he joked.

“We both played good tennis today. It is so special to get to the quarter-finals here, I’m having great days in Paris and I’d like to stay a few more days.”

Cilic stands firm to withstand Fognini fightback

Croatian Marin Cilic withstood an inspired comeback by Italian Fabio Fognini to reach the French Open quarter-finals on Monday for the second year running with a 6-4 6-1 3-6 6-7(4) 6-3 victory.

With his power game in fine fettle and Fognini struggling due to an ankle injury it was one-way traffic in the opening two sets as third seed Cilic romped ahead.

Even when Fognini grabbed back a set it still seemed as if Cilic was in control but the Italian raised his game in the fourth set tiebreak to force a decider.

The first six games went with serve but Fognini played a sloppy seventh game and Cilic needed no second invitation to seal victory.

He will face a heavyweight battle against in-form Argentine Juan Martin del Potro in the last eight.

