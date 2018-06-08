French Open 2018: Nicolas Mahut hit in the head by teammate during men’s doubles semifinal, watch video

Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
Nicolas Mahut fell to the ground at the 18th minute of the men's doubles semifinal after receiving an unfortunate forehand on the left temple by his partner at Roland Garros on Thursday.

By: Sports Desk | Published: June 8, 2018 12:29:18 am
France’s Nicolas Mahut received an unfortunate forehand on the left temple by his partner. (Source: Reuters)
While playing a match against Croatian Nikola Maktic-Alexander Peya of Australia in the French Open semifinal on Thursday, Nicolas Mahut got injured in the head by his French teammate Pierre-Hughes Herbert.

The 36-year-old Frenchman, who received an unfortunate forehand on the left temple by his partner at Roland Garros on Thursday, fell to the ground at the 18th minute of the match. Mahut could be seen holding his head in pain on the court before finding a chair.

A stunned Mahut had to then leave the court Suzanne-Lenglen with a doctor to be treated, but only to return back and advance to the men’s doubles final, beating their opponents 6-3, 6-4. This will be the fourth Grand Slam final appearance for the French pair.

Herbert, who knocked his partner down by hitting him in the head with a ball early in the first set, wrote on the camera after the match, “DSL Nico”. DSL stands for Désolé or sorry. Nicolas replied with “Avec plaisir. Merci,” which translates to “With pleasure, thank you.”

The French will meet in the final the winner of the other semifinal being played on Friday between Spanish pair Feliciano Lopez-Marc Lopez or Oliver Marach-Mate Pavic.

