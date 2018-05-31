French Open 2018: Denis Shapovalov’s maiden appearance cut short, no trouble for Rafa Nadal, Dominic Thiem

Marterer was powerless as Shapovalov found the line with a forehand winner to stave off the set point. But he earned another one and this time produced a superb backhand winner. (Source: AP) Marterer was powerless as Shapovalov found the line with a forehand winner to stave off the set point. But he earned another one and this time produced a superb backhand winner. (Source: AP)

Considering the spotlight now beamed on teenager Denis Shapovalov he could be excused the occasional post-loss sulk, but his mature reaction to defeat at the French Open on Thursday augurs well for his future.

The 19-year-old Canadian’s meteoric rise meant he arrived for his Roland Garros debut seeded 24 and with a potential fourth-round clash with 10-times champion Rafael Nadal already being earmarked for prime time viewing.

But Germany’s 22-year-old Maximillian Marterer put paid to that with a well-earned 5-7 7-6(4) 7-5 6-4 second round victory on the Court 1 bullring – the world number 70 displaying a more clinical edge when his chances came along.

The 82 unforced errors Shapovalov made during the contest did not help his cause.

On this occasion the flashing winners, 52 of them in total, could not quite tip the balance his way.

Some of the most respected voices in tennis predict Grand Slam titles ahead for the straggly-haired, Israel-born Canadian but patience and a sense of perspective will be required.

Shapovalov clearly has both.

“I’m disappointed with the loss, but like I said, I’m only 19, so not every week is going to be a semi-finals,” Shapovalov, who is coached by his mother Tessa and Canada Davis Cup captain Martin Laurendeau, told reporters.

“It’s going to be ups and downs. I just have to keep enjoying it, keep enjoying the journey.”

Last year Shapovalov cracked the top 200, top 100 and became the youngest player to rise into the top 50 since Nadal in 2004.

He reached the Montreal Masters semi-final in 2017 and while his game is best-suited to hardcourts, he made the Madrid semi-finals this month, raising his hopes for Roland Garros.

His inexperience on the clay surface showed against Marterer, occasionally trying to pull the pin too early in rallies.

But he is determined to master the dirt surface.

“You run into guys that are playing well, playing hot. In Madrid it was me, today it was Max,” he said.

“I feel like my game does suit this court. And I feel like in the future I could get really good on it.

“I’m pretty excited about that. I’m pretty excited to come back next year and play all these clay tournaments again.”

The good news for those who drool over his lavish groundstrokes is that he will not look to tame his style.

“I think I have to keep my character on the court, keep my game style, you know, which is being aggressive, dictating, coming to the net a lot,” he said.

“Definitely a bit more patience is going to be better for me, just staying with these guys, opening up the court more, stuff like this. But at the end of the day I still have to keep my identity, keep my game style.”

Shapovalov’s game began to fray in the middle of the second set when a double-fault at 3-3 gave Marterer the break.

The German, also playing in the main draw for the first time, faltered when serving for the second set at 5-4 but he made no mistake in the tiebreak.

Another double-fault gave Marterer a set point at 5-6 in the third and while Shapovalov found the line with a forehand to stave it off Marterer converted a second with a superb backhand.

Marterer saved break points at 2-2 and 4-4 in the fourth set and broke to love to claim victory.

Nadal cruises past Pella

Reigning champion Rafael Nadal bludgeoned his way into the French Open third round with a 6-2 6-1 6-1 defeat of outclassed Argentine Guido Pella on Thursday.

With rain showers forecast at Roland Garros the 31-year-old wasted no time on Court Suzanne Lenglen after saving four break points in the first game against the 78th-ranked Pella.

Once that early danger had been snuffed out Nadal offered up a masterclass against his fellow left-hander and his forehand was too hot for Pella to handle.

The Spanish world number one has now won his last 27 sets at Roland Garros, having captured a 10th title last year without dropping a set.

Next in the firing line for Nadal is Frenchman Richard Gasquet.

Thiem enjoying his time on new Court 18

Dominic Thiem waves after defeating Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas. (Source: AP) Dominic Thiem waves after defeating Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas. (Source: AP)

Austrian Dominic Thiem said he would be happy to keep being scheduled away from the biggest courts at Roland Garros after continuing his progress at the French Open.

The seventh seed, semi-finalist last year and the only player to beat favourite Rafael Nadal on clay this season, returned to the brand new Court 18 to complete a four-set victory over Greek teenager Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Leading 6-2 2-6 6-4 2-2 when the battle of the single-handed backhands was suspended because of bad light the previous day, Thiem was razor-sharp as he forced an early break of serve on his way to taking the decisive fourth set 6-4.

While there were yawning gaps in the stands on Court Philippe Chatrier and on Court Suzanne Lenglen, an unfortunate trademark of the French Open’s early matches, the sunken Court 18 was packed, with fans also standing at the back to get a view of the conclusion of the standout match of the second round.

“It’s a nice court really. Reminds me little bit of Pietrangelo in Rome, an amazing new stadium,” Thiem said.

“It’s, I think, always full because there are always great matches there. People really want to be there, and it was a great investment from the tournament to put the court there.

“The court was packed yesterday, and it was really packed today. I prefer to play on a full court with, I don’t know, 2,000, 2,500 people like court 18 than in front of 7,000 on Chatrier, because it feels kind of empty.

“The atmosphere was amazing, so I prefer to play there.”

In-form Thiem, who lost to 19-year-old Tsitsipas in Barcelona, said it had been a relief to come through against a player who has made enormous strides this season.

“Tsitsipas was for sure one of the toughest second-round opponents possible here, and I did it in four sets,” he said.

“It was overall a very good match, so my shape is great and I’m ready for everything that’s coming up.”

Tsitsipas had been bidding to become the first Greek man to reach the third round of a Grand Slam since 1969.

“He was hitting forehand winners everywhere today,” he said. “I felt we were evenly-matched yesterday but I played a silly service game and there was no way back.”

Thiem will face Italian Matteo Berrettini on Friday.

Court 18, with a 2,200 capacity, has proven popular with players and fans alike on its debut tournament.

Pouille leads French charge into Roland Garros third round

French number one Lucas Pouille put down a spirited comeback by unseeded Briton Cameron Norrie on Thursday to lead home hopes going into the third round at Roland Garros.

France has waited 35 years since Yannick Noah lifted the Musketeers Cup for one of its own to win the men’s championship at Roland Garros.

While that wait will almost certainly continue this year barring a major upset, Pouille leads a group dreaming the unlikely that includes Richard Gasquet, Gilles Simon, Gael Monfils.

Pouille looked tight throughout the match, making 49 unforced errors and barely getting half his first serves in on his way to a 6-2 6-4 5-7 7-6(3) victory.

“I started much better today than yesterday and the first round, Pouille told a news conference. “It’s still not perfect, but the more you move on in the tournament, the better you play. I hope that I’ll play better tennis tomorrow.”

He faces Russia’s Karen Khachanov, ranked 38th in the world, on Friday.

Asked if playing the Norrie match over two days would disrupt his preparations, Pouille said: “Physically, it doesn’t disrupt much. It’s just … your nerves, because you have extra tension (on a match day). The stress builds up.”

Richard Gasquet, seeded 27th, eased past Tunisia’s Malek Jaziri 6-2 3-6 6-3 6-0, dominating with his first serve and leading his opponent into making 40 forced errors, more than double his own count.

Gasquet reached the third round for the eighth straight year. Next up is tournament favourite Rafael Nadal – and harbours few illusions.

“Unless there is a disaster, he has a good chance of winning,” Gasquet told reporters. “He’s extraordinary. We all know he is.”

In the women’s tournament, wildcard Pauline Parmentier downed French compatriot and 32nd seed Alize Cornet in a three-hour marathon 6-7 6-4 6-2.

Parmentier too faces tough odds in the third round against number two seed Caroline Wozniacki, who dropped just one game against big-serving Spanish qualifier Georgina Garcia Perez.

Del Potro ends Benneteau’s French Open career

Argentina’s Juan Martin del Potro celebrates winning his second round match. (Source: Reuters) Argentina’s Juan Martin del Potro celebrates winning his second round match. (Source: Reuters)

If you’re playing in your last tournament, then hope to avoid Juan Martin Del Potro, who beat Julien Benneteau 6-4 6-3 6-2 in the local favourite’s final match at Roland Garros on Thursday to reach the French Open third round.

Del Potro ended American Andy Roddick’s career at the 2012 U.S. Open and that of Russian Marat Safin in the Paris Masters in 2009.

The Argentine served well and played neatly throughout to subdue Benneteau, who achieved his best result at a Grand Slam when he reached the French Open quarter-finals in 2006.

Del Potro, whose career has been hampered by injuries, withdrew from this month’s Rome Masters with a groin problem, sparking fears about his prospects in Paris.

The dangerman in the top half of the draw, fifth seed Del Potro, playing in the tournament for the first time since 2012, next faces Spanish 31st seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

The 36-year-old Benneteau, who will retire at the end of the season, played the French Open 16 times between 2002 and 2018.

