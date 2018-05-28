Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 13, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018
French Open 2018: Marco Trungelliti’s 1000 km drive from Barcelona to Paris ends in a Grand Slam win

Marco Trungelliti drove with his brother, mother and grandmother from Barcelona to Paris to take his place in the first round of the French Open. Just over twelve hours later, he beat Bernard Tomic.

By: Sports Desk | Published: May 28, 2018 7:55:55 pm
Marco Trungelliti beat Bernard Tomic 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Marco Trungelliti’s 1000 km midnight roadtrip from Barcelona has culminated in a first ever victory in a Grand Slam singles match. Trungelliti beat Australia’s Bernard Tomic 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 in the first round of French Open 2018. He had lost his final-round qualifying match on Friday. Nick Kyrgios went on to withdraw from the main draw and India’s Prajnesh Gunneswaran, who was next in line to replace him, was already entered in the main draw for a low-key event in Vincenza. This led to Trungelliti, who was already back in Barcelona where he stays, taking Kyrgios’ spot.

He then set out with his younger brother, his mother and grandmother on a frenzied road trip to Paris. It was a trip that was chronicled by Argentine website Fue Buena through its twitter account. According to the website, Trungelliti’s family had travelled to Barcelona to Argentina five days ago to visit him.

The long-haired 28-year-old looked good value for his win over Tomic, and will next face either Marco Cecchinato or Marius Copil. Trungelliti has the air of a man on a mission, and with better preparation for that second round match his family might well consider extending their trip to take in a most unlikely chapter.

The smile on his face as he clinched victory, and the grin and thumbs-up gestures he waved around the court as he left the arena showed this is one tennis player who is intent on making the most of a second chance.

