French Open final highlights: Simona Halep wins maiden Grand Slam, beats Sloane Stephens 3-6, 6-4, 6-1

The players are out on the clay

Simona Halep and Sloane Stephens are out there practising. Meanwhile here is what the two players had to say before the match yesterday.

Sloane Stephens' return from injury post the 2016 Olympics has been an arduous journey. “Obviously a lot of hard work went into it, a lot of adversity, a lot of ups and downs,” she said. “A lot of emotions, like ‘am I ever going to be the same? Am I ever going to play good again at a high enough level?'” Having known the frustration of time away from the court perhaps explains her almost trance-like calm in the heat of battle — always appearing unruffled.

Halep, on the other hand, reckons that there will be a lot of fans around the world hoping that she would finally win a Grand Slam. “Okay, let’s make a deal. I will play for the fans from all over the world because I know that many are hoping me to win this Grand Slam finally,” she said, “I will put everything I have Saturday on the court. I will think that I will make many people happy. So maybe I will have enough power to win it.”

Remember, Stephens will enter the top five of the WTA rankings while Halep will remain on top, regardless of what happens in this match. It is hence all about who lifts the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen.