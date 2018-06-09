French Open final highlights: Simona Halep wins maiden Grand Slam, beats Sloane Stephens 3-6, 6-4, 6-1

The first set looked one-sided in its early exchanges with Sloane Stephens calmly picking the points. But Simona Halep showed hints of a turnaround in the final stages of that set and turned the tables in the next one. The final set was the Romanian’s completely with Stephens losing her way towards the end. Halep has thus finally won her first Grand Slam title after coming second on three occassions. She is the first Romanian to do so since her mentor Virginia Ruzici won Roland Garros in 1978.
French Open Live Score: Simona Halep has seen this setting before - last day of the competition in women's singles in Paris. She's been here twice and it has been an unsavoury ending both times. First, in 2014, she lost out to Maria Sharapova and then, last year, to Jelena Ostapenko. Both players with the tendency to outhit the opponent on their day. But this year, she faces an opponent against whom she has a decent head-to-head (5-2) including two wins on clay. Sloane Stephens has had a relatively easier path to the final as compared to Halep. On the way to the final, Halep has beaten Elise Mertens, Angelique Kerber and Garbine Muguruza. On the other hand, Stephens' toughest opponents has been Camila Giorgi, against whom Stephens needed an 8-6 win in the third.
Stephens: Not the trophy I wanted but it’s still beautiful, congratulations on your first slam, it looks good on you. No one else I’d rather lose to than the No1 in the world.
Halep: I have wanted to win this since I was 14, thank you guys for supporting me, it was an amazing atmosphere. Many congrats to Sloane, you have done a great job after those injuries and I am sure you are going to play a lot of finals in the future
Maiden Grand Slam win for the World No.1 on her fourth attempt. And what a match she has won to get there. Sloane Stephens looked like she was running away with it in the first set but Halep completely turned it around in the next two. She is the first Romanian in 40 years to win a Grand Slam after mentor Virginia Ruzici won Roland Garros in 1978.
Stephens holds. Halep gets it to deuce but an error from the Romanian means that she will now serve for the title.
She holds easily enough and now moves within one game of a maiden Grand Slam title. Stephens has lost her way somewhat and Halep has completely turned the tables on her.
An utterly ridiculous rally at the end of that set for Halep to take the 4-0 lead. Halep with a drop shot that is answered by Stephens by lifting it over her head. Halep manages to return and Stephens has no answer. Halep getting closer and closer.
A long exchange between the two that ends when Stephens hits a backhand at the net. This final is starting to take shape now.
Halep takes a 30-15 lead before Stephens makes it 30-30. But Halep keeps it going and takes the second game too.
An extended rally that Halep somehow wins despite having to deal with a shot that struck the net. Stephens sends a forehand long and Halep takes the first game.
Stephens makes an error on a backhand at 30-30 and then sprays another backhand wide and Halep takes the set. This match has come alive. Both players leave the court in the break and Halep is the first to make her way back. Stephens soon comes out with a towel around her shoulder and we are all set for the deciding set. The score thus far is 3-6, 6-4
A series of gruelling rallies and Halep holds. Stephens will now be serving to stay in the set which has turned into an extraordinary contest now.
That's four sets on the bounce for the Romanian. Stephens' calm demeanor now being penetrated somewhat and for the first time in this match, Halep edges ahead.
Halep holds Stephens to love once again and takes the lead for the first time in this match. It does look like she is wearing out her opponent now.
Halep breaks back and makes it 2-2. She races to a 40-0 lead and this time gives no quarter.
Stephens lets a back hand drop right in front of the net and Halep rushes in slaps it to the opposite end. Halep had managed to get to a 40-15 lead but then lets a forehand go to the net. She manages to hold, though.
Break and that last point came from an incredible rally. Stephens' winning shot is a perfectly placed forehand that Halep can't get at the end of.
Stephens it is. The first rally was an excellent one in which Stephens' dropped shot plonked right at the net, Halep with a perfectly placed drop of her own and Stephens can't quite get to it. But the American makes her way back and takes the first set.
Still in it, the Romanian. This time it was more straightforward. Stephens will have to manage a break once again to win the set then.
Halep moves to 0-15 but Stephens storms her way back to make it 30-15. A sloppy shot from Halep then prevents her from getting a break point.
A welcome hold for Halep in what has thus far been one way traffic. The Romanian is under a lot of pressure but she does look like the crowd favourite.
Incredible exchange between the two players including a rally in which Halep clawed her way back from looking completely lost at 15-30. She gets it back in control before sending a forehand to the net. Halep is battling hard but Stephens remains on top.
First break of the match comes from Sloane Stephens. A crushing forehand that is just too good for Halep. Stephens has been typically ice cool on court, in stark contrast to the fiery Halep. Thus far, it is ice over fire.
Halep is being aggressive here and it is working for her as she takes it to 40-30. But she is unable to pierce through Stephens' defence and the American holds.
Stephens raced to 40-0 in the first game, loses a point when she sends a forehand wide but holds to take a 1-0 lead. But Halep battles to hold in the second game. All square now.
Simona Halep and Sloane Stephens are out there practising. Meanwhile here is what the two players had to say before the match yesterday.
Sloane Stephens' return from injury post the 2016 Olympics has been an arduous journey. “Obviously a lot of hard work went into it, a lot of adversity, a lot of ups and downs,” she said. “A lot of emotions, like ‘am I ever going to be the same? Am I ever going to play good again at a high enough level?'” Having known the frustration of time away from the court perhaps explains her almost trance-like calm in the heat of battle — always appearing unruffled.
Halep, on the other hand, reckons that there will be a lot of fans around the world hoping that she would finally win a Grand Slam. “Okay, let’s make a deal. I will play for the fans from all over the world because I know that many are hoping me to win this Grand Slam finally,” she said, “I will put everything I have Saturday on the court. I will think that I will make many people happy. So maybe I will have enough power to win it.”
Remember, Stephens will enter the top five of the WTA rankings while Halep will remain on top, regardless of what happens in this match. It is hence all about who lifts the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen.
In a way, both players represent the two possible trajectories that a top level tennis player's career can take. Simona Halep has been to three Grand Slam finals before this, the latest one being this year the Australian Open, and has lost all of them. Sloane Stephens, on the other hand, has played once in a Grand Slam final, and she ended up winning it.
Sloane Stephens' run to the final:
def. Arantxa Rus 6-2, 6-0
def. Magdalena Frech 6-2, 6-2
def. Camila Giorgi 4-6, 6-1, 8-6
def. Anett Kontaveit 6-2, 6-0
def. Daria Kasatkina 6-3, 6-1
def. Madison Keys 6-4, 6-4
Sloane Stephens on her French Open final appearance: "There are no words to describe how I got here, the process it took or anything, because if you told someone this story, they'd be, like, that's insane."
Simona Halep's run to the final:
def. Alison Riske 2-6, 6-1, 6-1
def. Taylor Townsend 6-3, 6-1
def. Andrea Petkovic 7-5, 6-0
def. Elise Mertens 6-2, 6-1
def. Angelique Kerber 6-7, 6-3, 6-2
def. Garbine Muguruza 6-1, 6-4
Second last day of the French Open but an all-important day for women's tennis. Simona Halep will step up to end her barren spell of grand slam titles when she takes on Sloane Stephens. Halep has been in the French Open final twice and lost both. Stephens, at the other end, has never stayed this long in Paris. Her previous best showing at Roland Garros had been three straight fourth round exits.