French Open Highlights, Day 12 Updates: Stephens sets up final with Halep; Del Potro to take on Nadal in semis

NADAL WINS!

Nadal serving for the match at 5-2. Rafa with a thumping forehand to bring out a loopy response and rushes at the net to put away. Schwartzman with a wild forehand that is into the tramlines and it is 30-0. The Argentine keeps things going and the forehand forces Nadal into an error. Lovely one-two by Nadal - serve out wide and then a forehand winner down the line into vacant court. Brings up two match points. Nadal lets one chance go with a backhand error. Rafa with yet another forehand error and two match points go waste. Deuce. Schwartzman with a forehand winner into open court after a neat deep backhand return on the serve. Break point. Saved! Nadal with deft hands with a lovely drop shot and it is followed by a push into open court. Back to deuce. WOWZA! Schwartzman backhand is still alive and kicking. Superb power on the shot and Nadal can't chase it down. Another break point chance. And it is saved once again. Forehand whip for a winner as Schwartzman scrambles. Deuce. Nadal sends his backhand into the tramlines and third break point chance for the Argentine. Nadal keeps hitting it out on the ad-court. Backhand winner into open court and that's another break point saved. Schwartzman errs and it is match point for Rafa. Into the 11th minute in this game. WINS IT! Rafa with a gorgeous forehand winner past Schwartzman. This match has been a feast of groundstrokes. After 3 hours and 42 minutes, Nadal wins 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 and is into the semis