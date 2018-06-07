French Open 2018: Play cancelled at Roland Garros on Day 11 due to rain

Schawartzman wins opening set

Schwartzman serving for the first set. A gorgeous deft touch at the net and the volley winner makes it 30-0. Short reply from Rafa but Diego sends his backhand into the net. Can't help but notice how confident Schwartzman is and not allowing Nadal to dictate play. Pushes Nadal on the backhand side and brings out an error and two set points. One saved as Schwartzman sends the forehand long. 40-30. BRAVO! Nadal with a sublime drop shot from the baseline and Schwartzman gives up immediately. Two set points saved. Deuce. Schwartzman sends his forehand well wide and Nadal now has an opportunity to break. Nadal goes for a touch too much on his backhand reply and it sails long. Back to deuce. Nadal doing all the running but Schwartzman stays strong and bold to put away a smash from the middle of the court. There's a stoppage in play. Not sure why. Schwartzman getting the officials' attention. Looks like someone in the crowd has collapsed. Not the hottest day in Paris - it is 24 degrees. Both players asked to take seat during the holdup. After some delay, Schwartzman is back o try and serve it out. Schwartzman grazes the line with a booming forehand winner to take the opening set 6-4!