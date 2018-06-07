French Open 2018: Play cancelled at Roland Garros on Day 11 due to rain

French Open 2018 Roland Garros Quarter-Finals: Play had to be called off early at Roland Garros on Day 11 due to rain. When play was called off, Rafa Nadal was to serve for the second set at 5-3, 30-15 against Diego Schwartzman having lost the opening set. In the other men’s singles quarterfinal, Marin Cilic and Juan Martin Del Potro were 5-5 in the first set tiebreak. Their matches will now finish on Thursday which will be followed by the women’s singles semifinals. Earlier in the day, Garbine Muguruza destroyed Maria Sharapova in straight sets while in the other last-eight encounter, Simona Halep brushed aside early blip to beat Angelique Kerber in three sets.
French Open 2018 Live Score Quarter-final Live Streaming: Marco Cecchinato became the first Italian man to reach a Grand Slam semi-final in 40 years after defeating former champion Novak Djokovic 6-3 7-6(4) 1-6 7-6(11) at the French Open on Tuesday. Cecchinato appeared to be cruising as he built a two-set lead with Djokovic battling neck pain. Djokovic, a 12-times major winner, fought back in typical fashion to win the third set but his determined opponent was not done. Cecchinato held his nerve in a tight fourth set tiebreak to claim a famous victory on his fourth match point. Up next for Cecchinato is Dominic Thiem.
Austrian claycourt specialist Thiem thumped a battle-weary Alexander Zverev 6-4 6-2 6-1 to reach the semi-finals at Roland Garros for the third consecutive year.
U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens set up a semi-final clash against fellow-American Madison Keys after easing past Russian Daria Kasatkina 6-3 6-1.
Keys, who lost to Stephens in the U.S. Open final at Flushing Meadows last year, rallied from a break down in the opening set to beat Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva 7-6(5) 6-4.
Play suspended at Roland Garros due to rain. Nadal vs Schwartzman and Cilic vs Del Potro precariously placed. To continue on Thursday. Official word: "We regret to announce that, due to adverse weather conditions, the matches in progress have stopped and play will not resume today at Roland-Garros."
In the women's doubles contest, Hlavackova/Strycova have reeled off four games in a row to win 6-3, 6-1 vs Arruabarrena/Srebotnik
Official word: "The rain has returned, and play has been suspended. There will be no play before 7:15pm local time. Please stay tuned for further weather updates." No play till 10.45 PM IST or another 10 minutes or so.
Play has been suspended on the other court as well and at a pivotal juncture too. Inside the tiebreak in the first set and 5-5 before the rain interrupted proceedings
As umbrellas come back out, Nadal tries to serve out the second set before a possible play suspension. Schwartzman's errors continue to pile and at 5-3, Rafa goes 30-0 up. Schwartzman pulls Nadal out of the equation with a backhand right into the side of the court and finds the open court with a backhand winner. And we won't be able to finish things off. Rain gets touch too heavy and play has been suspended once again. Nadal up 5-3 and 30-15 in the second set
Rafa trying his best to get the crowd engaged and into the contest after the rain delay. Roars 'vamos' repeatedly as Schwartzman sends his backhand long. 3-3 in the second set
Covers have come off and players are now warming up once again.
Results from the doubles action:
Herbert/Mahut beat Gonzalez/Jarry 6-4, 7-6 (8)
Hozumi/Ninomiya beat Babos/Mladenovic 7-6, 6-3
Hlavackova/Strycova 6-3, 2-1 (interrupted) vs Arruabarrena/Srebotnik
Chan/Dodig beat Groenefeld/Farah 4-6, 7-5, 10-8
Information from the officials: "Play has been suspended due to rain. There will be no play before 6:15pm local time. Please stay tuned for further weather updates." That is 9.45 PM IST. Another 12 minutes from now
Play has been suspended on the other court as well. Cilic and Del Potro are locked at 5-5 in the opening set. Cilic was pushed in the ninth game but held on to sweep aside three break point chances created by Del Potro.
Three consecutive breaks of serve exchanged. Nadal's error count continues to increase and Argentine is getting the better of the situation. Meanwhile, droplets continue to pour. Been that way for the past few games. Players going off now
Much like the first set, Nadal is broken early by Schwartzman before Nadal roared back immediately to cut out that advantage. 2-2 now in the second set
NADAL HAS DROPPED A SET! After 37 consecutive sets won at Roland Garros, Nadal drops opening set 4-6 against Diego Schwartzman. His last set dropped was on June 3, 2015 vs Novak Djokovic
Schwartzman serving for the first set. A gorgeous deft touch at the net and the volley winner makes it 30-0. Short reply from Rafa but Diego sends his backhand into the net. Can't help but notice how confident Schwartzman is and not allowing Nadal to dictate play. Pushes Nadal on the backhand side and brings out an error and two set points. One saved as Schwartzman sends the forehand long. 40-30. BRAVO! Nadal with a sublime drop shot from the baseline and Schwartzman gives up immediately. Two set points saved. Deuce. Schwartzman sends his forehand well wide and Nadal now has an opportunity to break. Nadal goes for a touch too much on his backhand reply and it sails long. Back to deuce. Nadal doing all the running but Schwartzman stays strong and bold to put away a smash from the middle of the court. There's a stoppage in play. Not sure why. Schwartzman getting the officials' attention. Looks like someone in the crowd has collapsed. Not the hottest day in Paris - it is 24 degrees. Both players asked to take seat during the holdup. After some delay, Schwartzman is back o try and serve it out. Schwartzman grazes the line with a booming forehand winner to take the opening set 6-4!
Over on Court Suzanne-Lenglen, Cilic and Del Potro have taken court. Del Potro leads their head-to-head 10-2 (!!) and it is 1-1 in the opening set at the moment
Nadal tries for a sidespin forehand but mishits and it goes long. Brings up yet another break point for Schwartzman - ninth for the Argentine so far. Short reply from Nadal and Schwartzman rides into the forehand winner. BREAK!
Hang on a moment. Schwartzman sends his backhand into the net and Nadal, like earlier, has broken right back. 4-4 now in the first set
Action packed stuff on Philippe-Chatrier where Schwartzman has broken Nadal for a second time in the match and he now leads 4-3. Is Rafa on the verge of losing the first set at Roland Garros since 2015? Heading into the contest, Nadal had won 37 completed sets in a row at the French Open with the last set dropped coming against Jack Sock on May 24, 2015.
Simona Halep after the match: "It is always a tough match when I play against her. I always prepare for a three-setter or a three hour match. Thanks to everyone, it is always nice to play in front of you. "
"I missed a lot of things in the beginning of the match. Then I changed tactics as the match went on and it worked really well."
Angelique Kerber serving to stay in the match at 2-5. Halep sends her forehand long in the first point to go 15-0 and follows it up with an even bigger forehand. Kisses the sideline and that was nowhere close to being chased down. Halep sends her forehand into the net and it brings up match point. Poor backhand by Kerber and it goes long. Halep wins! Through to her third French Open semis with a 6-7, 6-3, 6-2 win
Underway on Court Philippe-Chatrier, Rafa Nadal takes on Diego Schwartzman. Both players starting off with battling serves. Nadal saved four break points in the first game to hold and Schwartzman faced two break points to hold. But in the third game of the match, Schwartzman converts on first opportunity that has come his way. The Argentina 2-1 up
Simona Halep has once again taken command of the situation. She is 4-1 up in the third set and the German's confidence prior to the medical timeout seems to have evaporated.
Kerber has the trainer on court for what looks like a blister on her left foot. A medical timeout it is.
Halep starts the brighter of the two players into the third set. Kerber has her serve broken early and Halep goes 2-0 up. But Kerber has a look in after a smart point opens up a 0-30 game. After a long rally, Halep sends her backhand into the net and it produces three break points. Short reply and Halep casually tucks the ball back for a drop shot. Still two break points for Kerber. And she converts it with a lovely backhand off the line to open up the court and then sends the forehand for a simple winner. Back on serve
Double fault by Angelique Kerber brings up three set points for Simona Halep. Halep nets the first service and that's one point saved. Sends the backhand service return wide thereafter. Another error from Halep after Kerber ups the ante with booming groundstrokes. Deuce. But, she can't keep it going to send her forehand long. Fourth set point for the Romanian. Uh-oh! Double fault once again. Halep wins the second set 6-3 and we're going into a third set. First third set in the women's quarterfinals!
Over on the other court, Kerber is trying to make her way back into the second set. She leads Halep 2-4 and is a break down. The German had her serve broken in the very first game of this set and now holds after being down 0-30. Halep errs on a simple forehand to send it long. 4-3 now
Garbine Muguruza speaks after the end of the match: "Today I had to play my best tennis. It is important to be in top form in the quarterfinals and that is how it was today. It is getting tougher and tougher. I like playing matches here and playing at Roland Garros"
Muguruza through to the semifinals and it has been a sublime show! Sharapova serves at 1-5 and trying desperately to stay in the match. Sharapova sends her backhand into the tramlines and it brings up two match points. Ace out wide and Sharapova saves one set point. Sends her backhand into the net and Muguruza is through to the semis in just an hour and 10 minutes. Completely one-sided in the end and the scoreline reads 6-2, 6-1.
Angelique Kerber wins the opening set 7-6 (2). She failed to hold her service twice earlier but this time, does a good job on the serve and on returns. Bags the opening set 7-6 (2)
Kerber has broken the Halep serve and she will once again serve for the opening set. Kerber sends her forehand into the net and Halep has two break back chances. Not the best display of serves here. Yet another forehand error and Halep breaks immediately to force a tiebreak.
Garbine Muguruza wins the opening set 6-2! Went 30-0 up with strong serving before Sharapova reduced deficit with a powerful return that the Spaniard sends into the net. Muguruza continues her dominance despite Sharapova's deep return. Gorgeous backhand winner down the line brings up two set points. But Sharapova staying it to jump on a Muguruza serve and the backhand lands well into the court. Incredible depth on Muguruza groundstrokes and the forehand forces an error.
Kerber serves for the opening set at 5-4. The German starts off with a powerful forehand cross court winner that Halep can only look on and admire. Kerber takes a 30-0 lead following a Halep error. Halep growing into the match, much better than how she had started. Taking the ball early and produces a backhand winner to make it 30-30. Kerber with an error and Halep has a big chance to break serve. Kerber sends her forehand long and Halep breaks to make it 5-5!
Consecutive errors on the backhand side from Simona Halep after going 15-30 up and it helps Kerber hold her serve and go 5-3 up in the opening set. Had a little look there to get the break back but wasted by the unforced errors
Simona Halep endures some serious pressure from Angelique Kerber and wins three games in a row. Saves two break points and holds after Kerber's forehand slider goes wide. 4-3 there with Kerber still a break up
Having saved three break points, Maria Sharapova is broken once again from 30-40 down. Muguruza pushing the Russian all the way. Powerful forehands and Sharapova has no answer to it. Muguruza goes 3-0 up
After four straight games for Kerber, Halep gets on the board and the first set scoreline reads 4-1
Halep is broken for a second time and Kerber is racing away here. 3-0 lead in the first set
Breaks to start the matches on both courts. Sharapova broken in the very first game by Muguruza. And on the other court, Halep is broken as well to give Kerber a 2-0 lead.