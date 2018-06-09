Rafael Nadal beats Juan Martin Del Potro, through to 11th French Open final: As it happened

French Open Live Score: Rafa Nadal is eyeing his 11th title. (Source: Reuters)

French Open 2018 Live Score Live Streaming Men's Singles Semi-finals: Men's defending champion Rafa Nadal dropped his first set at Roland Garros since 2015 but recovered well to beat Argentine Diego Schwartzman 4-6 6-3 6-2 6-2 in a rain-delayed quarter-final clash. The Spaniard, bidding for an 11th title at Roland Garros, will meet fifth seed Juan Martin del Potro in Friday's semi-final after the Argentine overcame Marin Cilic 7-6(5) 5-7 6-3 7-5.

World number one Simona Halep will have another opportunity to claim her first Grand Slam title after beating Spain's Garbine Muguruza 6-1 6-4 in their French Open semi-final on Thursday. The Romanian broke Muguruza's serve six times in a ruthless display to set up Saturday's final against U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens. Halep has suffered defeat in her three previous Grand Slam final appearances, including two in Paris in 2014 and 2017.

"I'm happy to play the final again at my favourite grand slam," Halep said courtside. "I'll try my best and hopefully do better than last year."

Stephens maintained her spotless record against fellow American Madison Keys with a 6-4 6-4 win in the day's other semi-final clash.