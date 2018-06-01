Day of defeats for India at French Open 2018

Yuki, playing at French Open for the first time in his career, had already lost his singles, so his challenge ended at the second major of the year without much success. (Source: AP) Yuki, playing at French Open for the first time in his career, had already lost his singles, so his challenge ended at the second major of the year without much success. (Source: AP)

In an extremely disappointing day for India at the French Open, Yuki Bhambri, Divij Sharan and Rohan Bopanna bowed out of different events on an all-defeat day for the country at the clay court Grand Slam, in Paris.

First up was the pair of Yuki and Sharan in the men’s doubles second round but the second seeds Oliver Marach and Mate Pavic prevailed over the Indians with a 7-5 6-3 win.

Sharan again took court for the mixed doubles, teaming up with Japan’s Shuko Aoyama, but they frittered away a one-set advantage to lose 6-2 3-6 5-10 to Katarina Srebotnik and Santiago Gonzalez in the first round.

Bopanna, who was defending his mixed doubles title, and his partner Timea Babos suffered a tame 2-6 3-6 defeat against John Peers and Shuai Zhang.

Last year Bopanna had won his maiden Grand Slam trophy with Canada’s Gabriela Dabrowski.

Bopanna is still alive in the men’s doubles event with partner Edouard Roger-Vasselin, and they are awaiting their third round opponents having cantered to a straight sets win last night.

