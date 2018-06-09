French Open 2018 Final Live streaming, Rafa Nadal vs Dominic Thiem: When and where to watch Nadal vs Thiem French Open final LIVE, TV coverage, time in IST

French Open 2018 Final Live: Dominic Thiem and Rafa Nadal will play the final of French Open 2018 on Sunday. (Source: Reuters) French Open 2018 Final Live: Dominic Thiem and Rafa Nadal will play the final of French Open 2018 on Sunday. (Source: Reuters)

Rafael Nadal, with 16 majors to his name, will play his 24th Grand Slam final at Roland Garros on Saturday against Austrian Dominic Thiem, who is in his first Grand slam final, in hope of his 11th French Open title. Only two players have managed to beat Nadal at the French Open since he first bounded into Roland Garros in 2005. Thirteen years on and his record next to the Bois de Boulogne stands at an incredible 85 wins and two losses. Nadal still trails great rival Roger Federer by four major titles although the Swiss star is more than four years older. Thiem, however, is the only player to beat Nadal on clay in the past two years — in Rome last year and in Madrid last month. While Nadal will retain the world number one ranking if he wins, Thiem is looking to become only the second Austrian player to win a Grand Slam title after Thomas Muster’s French Open victory in 1995.

Follow Nadal vs Thiem French Open Final Live Score

When will French Open 2018 final between Rafa Nadal and Dominic Thiem be played?

French Open 2018 final between Rafa Nadal and Dominic Thiem will be played on Sunday, June 10, 2018 in Paris, France.

Where is French Open 2018 final between Rafa Nadal and Dominic Thiem?

French Open 2018 final between Rafa Nadal and Dominic Thiem will be played at Philippe-Chatrier court, Stade Roland Garros in Paris.

What time does the French Open 2018 final between Rafa Nadal and Dominic Thiem begin?

The French Open 2018 final between Rafa Nadal and Dominic Thiem will begin at 6.30 pm IST.

Which TV channel will telecast the French Open 2018 final between Rafa Nadal and Dominic Thiem 2018 LIVE?

The French Open 2018 final between Rafa Nadal and Dominic Thiem will be broadcast live on Star Sports Select and Star Sports Select HD.

How do I live stream French Open 2018 final between Rafa Nadal and Dominic Thiem?

The French Open 2018 final between Rafa Nadal and Dominic Thiem will be live streamed on Hotstar app and website. You can also track the progress of the French Open 2018 final on IndianExpress.com as we will bring you all the updates and action from Paris.

