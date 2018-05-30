French Open 2018: Feel like a queen from Wakanda in the new catsuit, says Serena Williams

Serena Williams of the US in action during her first round match against Czech Republic’s Kristyna Pliskova. (REUTERS) Serena Williams of the US in action during her first round match against Czech Republic’s Kristyna Pliskova. (REUTERS)

Serena Williams, who defeated Czech Republic’s Kristyna Pliskova 7-6(4) 6-4 in the first round of French Open 2018, said that she feels like a “princess warrior” in her new skin-tight bodysuit outfit. The American tennis star returned to the sport after giving birth to a daughter in September last year and is attempting to win her first title since pregnancy.

Speaking to the reporters after the match, the 36-year old compared her new attire to the fictional sub-African nation of Wakanda from Marvel Comics’ Black Panther. “I call it like my Wakanda-inspired catsuit. It’s really fun,” she said.

The 23 Grand Slam winning tennis player added that she feels like a superhero. “I feel like a warrior in it, like a warrior princess kind of, Queen from Wakanda maybe. I’m always living in a fantasy world. I always wanted to be a superhero, and it’s kind of my way of being a superhero. I feel like a superhero when I wear it,” she said.

Explaining the serious reasons behind the attire, Williams said that the suit helps her in keeping the blood circulation going. “Yeah, the catsuit, I had a lot of problems with my blood clots, and, God, I don’t know how many I have had in the past 12 months. So it is definitely a little functionality to it. I have been wearing pants, in general, a lot when I play so I can keep, you know, the blood circulation going. “It’s a fun suit, but it’s also functional so I can be able to play without any problems,” she explained.

Serena Williams will face the 17th-seed Ashleigh Barty in the second round of French Open.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd