Happy for Cristiano Ronaldo if he feels 23, I’m 32 and I accept my age, says Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his quarterfinal match against Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman. (REUTERS) Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his quarterfinal match against Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman. (REUTERS)

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, in an interview to Spanish television programme El Chiringuito broadcast last month, said that he believes he has a biological age of 23. The 33-year old football said that he has a long time to go before he will think about hanging up his boots. “I’ve still got a long time left, I can keep playing until I’m 41. I’m feeling good, happy, I can’t complain,” he had said.

Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal, who is also 32, was asked at the press conference after winning the French Open quarterfinal fixture against Diego Schwarzman on Thursday if he feels the same at his age. Speaking to the reporters, the 16 Grand Slam title-winning player said he feels the exact opposite.

“My body is about 40 years old, but I’m not really focusing on that,” Nadal said. He further added that he is happy for Ronaldo, but is ready to accept his age. “I’m happy for Cristiano that he’s 23, his body is 23. I’m 32, and I’m how I am. I’m happy. I accept my age,” he was quoted as saying by Express.

The World number one added that he is trying to adapt to the changes that his body is going through. “I’m just playing tennis. I’m not really interested by all these things, and I don’t think that – you can’t really know the reality of how old is your body. I try to adapt to all the changes that the body is going through over the years,” he said.

Nadal added that he wishes to improve as a player continuously. “There are things that are lost and there are other things that are gained, and I’m trying to improve all the time. That’s it,” he said.

The Defending champion reached his 11th French Open semi-final and will place Juan Martin del Potro on Friday.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd