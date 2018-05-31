French Open 2018: Caroline Wozniacki romps into round three

Caroline Wozniacki will look to win her second Slam in a row in Paris. (Source: AP) Caroline Wozniacki will look to win her second Slam in a row in Paris. (Source: AP)

Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki was done with hanging around on Wednesday as she walloped Georgina Garcia Perez 6-1 6-0 in double quick time on Wednesday to reach the French Open third round. With the first three matches scheduled on Court Philippe Chatrier on day four of the claycout major all going the distance – and lasting a combined eight hours 46 minutes – Wozniacki did not even make it into the arena till shortly before 7pm local time.

Fifty one minutes later the Danish second seed was offering Spain’s Garcia Perez a consolation handshake after she secured a round three meeting with the winner of the all-French tussle between Alize Cornet and Pauline Parmentier. (Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Ed Osmond)

