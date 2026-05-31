Don’t act like you’re tough: Frances Tiafoe’s tiff with opponent at French Open

American tennis star Frances Tiafoe had a tiff with Portuguese qualifier Jaime Faria in their French Open match where the former had some choice words for his opponent. Tiafoe won the third-round match 4-6, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (4), 6-1, 6-2 in four hours.
Both players had started arguing about a call in the fifth set. “Don’t act like you’re tough. You’re not hard, bro. Just play,” Tiafoe told Faria. Faria then complained to the chair umpire as the players approached each other at the net: “You see what he’s saying?” The chair umpire told both players to be quiet.
Talking about the exchange, Tiafoe said, “I needed that. Because I’m up at the time but I’m still a little nervous. And he was chirping. He definitely gave me a lot of lip. He thought he was (boxer) Ryan Garcia or something.”
“You’re not hard bro, just play!”
Tensions were high between Frances Tiafoe and Jaime Faria 😤 pic.twitter.com/u8OriycDUq
— TNT Sports (@tntsports) May 31, 2026
In other action, Alejandro Tabilo ended the run of 17-year-old Frenchman Moise Kouame with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (9) victory. Tabilo next meets Felix Auger-Aliassime, who beat American opponent Brandon Nakashima 5-7, 6-1, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (1).
At No. 4, Auger-Aliassime is the highest-seeded player remaining in the top half of the draw after Jannik Sinner’s defeat two days ago. Juan Manuel Cerundolo followed up his stunning victory over top-ranked Sinner with another five-set victory, beating Martin Landaluce 6-4, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (4), 6-7 (4), 7-6 (8) in 5 hours, 58 minutes – the longest French Open match in six years.
Frances ‘Big Foe’ Tiafoe to @SloaneStephens on his confrontation with Jaime Faria:
“I felt like I needed that… he thought he was Ryan Garcia or something.” 😅 https://t.co/wz6h5gur19 pic.twitter.com/8x8yUpnTsF
— TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) May 30, 2026
Cerundolo will next meet 2021 Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini, who required 5 hours, 13 minutes to defeat Francisco Comesana 7-6 (3), 5-7, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (13).
Flavio Cobolli beat Learner Tien 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 and will next meet unsung American Zachary Svajda, who defeated Francisco Cerundolo 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-3.
Also, Coco Gauff’s defence of the French Open was ended by Anastasia Potapova, who produced a 4-6, 7-6 (1), 6-4 victory over the American in the third round on Saturday.
“She was able to finish the points and I wasn’t,” Gauff said. “Just not capitalizing on certain shots.” The match was played before mostly empty stands inside Court Philippe-Chatrier as French fans stayed away to watch the Champions League final.
Gauff’s second Grand Slam title came with a victory over top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka in the final at Roland Garros a year ago.
Before her opening victory over Taylor Townsend on Tuesday, Gauff was involved in a car accident on the way to the tournament grounds. She wasn’t injured, but the car wasn’t drivable anymore.
The 30th-ranked Potapova, who was born in Russia but now represents Austria, improved to 3-2 in her career against Gauff. She’s having quite a clay season after reaching a final in Linz, Austria, and the semifinals of the Madrid Open as a qualifier.
The fourth-ranked Gauff was coming off a run to the Italian Open final. She was beaten in Rome by Elina Svitolina – another player who can match her on long rallies.
(With agency inputs)