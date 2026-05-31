Don’t act like you’re tough: Frances Tiafoe’s tiff with opponent at French Open

American tennis star Frances Tiafoe had a tiff with Portuguese qualifier Jaime Faria in their French Open match where the former had some choice words for his opponent. (Screengrabs/TNT Sports X)

American tennis star Frances Tiafoe had a tiff with Portuguese qualifier Jaime Faria in their French Open match where the former had some choice words for his opponent. Tiafoe won the third-round match 4-6, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (4), 6-1, 6-2 in four hours.

Both players had started arguing about a call in the fifth set. “Don’t act like you’re tough. You’re not hard, bro. Just play,” Tiafoe told Faria. Faria then complained to the chair umpire as the players approached each other at the net: “You see what he’s saying?” The chair umpire told both players to be quiet.

Talking about the exchange, Tiafoe said, “I needed that. Because I’m up at the time but I’m still a little nervous. And he was chirping. He definitely gave me a lot of lip. He thought he was (boxer) Ryan Garcia or something.”