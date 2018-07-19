Foot healed, Saketh Myneni ready to take the giant leap

Saketh Myneni had lost half of the 2017 season due to a foot injury but has made a strong comeback this year. (Source: File Photo) Saketh Myneni had lost half of the 2017 season due to a foot injury but has made a strong comeback this year. (Source: File Photo)

The last time Saketh Myneni played Mikhail Youzhny, he lost in straight sets in the first round of the Chennai Open in 2017. Myneni would play only one match after that — in the first round of the Australian Open qualifiers — before a foot injury relegated him to the sidelines. Months earlier, the 30-year-old also rose through the qualifiers to earn his first main draw appearance at a Grand Slam, making the cut at the US Open in 2016. It helped him get to as high as 137 in the world — he was India’s highest ranked singles player at the time. Till that injury in Melbourne effectively took him off the tour.

He remained on the fringes though, steadily clawing his way back up the ladder. But on Wednesday, the 30-year-old had set up another meeting against Youzhny, a former world no. 8 and two-time US Open semi-finalist. This time though, Myneni would come up with the biggest win of his career, registering a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 upset over the top seed in Challenger in Kazakhstan.

“It is always good to compete against top players,” Myneni says. “It teaches a lot of things and helps in getting better. It’ll definitely give a lot of confidence especially coming back from a year filled with injury.” The foot injury apart, the 6-foot-4 player had been plagued with shoulder and back niggles previously, but the soft tissue injury to his foot was the most telling blow. It was only in July last year that the Hyderabad-lad got back to the tour, albeit for a brief period – he’d play in only six tournaments in 2017.

“Last year was the toughest especially with the six-seven months I was out with the injury,” he says. “I had to keep altering my return because I wasn’t even close to where I wanted to be. It was a slow process and took time. On the upside, I got to spend time with my family, which helped me stay positive and get into shape,” he says. There was never a moment through that phase though, when he thought of letting go of the game that he played since he was on the US college circuit, as he earned double degrees in finance and economics at the University of Alabama.

There was not much he could salvage from the 2017 season. But the return to the tour this year has been steady. So far, he’s won a Futures event in Uzbekistan, before reaching the semi-finals of the Fergana Challenger in June. And after falling to as low as 915 in ranking, Myneni has steadily climbed back to 357. In Astana, he came up from the qualifiers to set up the second round tie against the 36-year-old Russian, who is currently ranked 105. The win against Youzhny ensures that he earns ranking points from this tournament after losing at this stage last year.

Crucially, he has stuck to playing singles. “He attended the camp we had organised before the Davis Cup World Group Playoff against Canada,” says Davis Cup coach Zeeshan Ali. “We knew that we couldn’t push him because he still wasn’t ready. But we weren’t sure if he’d be able to continue playing singles. It’s much easier in that position to just stick with playing doubles. So it’s quite amazing that still managed to stick with both and getting a few titles.”

This comes just months after Myneni was expected to have been another fitness casualty. But silently, almost unnoticed, he got back to playing. And on Wednesday, against the veteran Russian, he came up with the biggest result of his career. Now, if not before, the comeback has indeed been recognised.

