Following Kvitova’s footsteps, Linda Noskova crowns Wimbledon dream

Fifteen years ago, as Petra Kvitova tasted her first Grand Slam success, a six-year-old Linda Noskova sat watching in awe from afar. By 2014, when Kvitova emerged victorious again, the starry-eyed kid from Czech Republic’s Vsetín had firmed up her desire to emulate the two-time Wimbledon champion. On Saturday, Noskova lived her dream. She became the youngest women’s champion at SW19 since her idol Kvitova in 2011.

Noskova got the better of friend and Paris Olympics doubles partner Karolina Muchova in a sinusoidal thriller, turning the tide in the decider after squandering five championship points and a 5-2 lead in the second set. In a match befitting a final, the wisdom of Muchova’s experience nearly prevailed before the fearlessness of Noskova’s youth came up trumps.

Momentum swung wildly, and there was a phase when Noskova did not know where the next point would come from. But in the end, she was able to summon her evident big-serving, heavy-hitting powers to bail her out and won 6-2, 5-7, 6-3.

Muchova struggled at the start amid the London heat, appearing uncomfortable and moving gingerly in the first set. Noskova capitalized, breaking Muchova’s serve in the fourth game with an inch-perfect backhand winner. Muchova valiantly saved four set points, but the 21-year-old finally converted the fifth with a splendid lob which the 2023 French Open finalist could not reach in time.

The second set, too, seemed like going Noskova’s way for the longest time. She banked on her big serve to save three break points in Game 3, and then converted her first break point in the sixth game to move to 5-2. But Muchova refused to give up. She staved off three Championship points on serve, and cracks began appearing in Noskova’s game. The youngster stuttered when in touching distance of the trophy, double faulting to squander her fourth match point.

Muchova saw the opportunity and pounced on it. She took a see-saw ninth game to bring the set back on serve, and then conjured a regal forehand down the line to claim her fifth straight game and the set along with it.

Noskova, paralyzed by nerves, desperately needed a break and stormed off the court. It worked like magic as she broke the shackles to finally hold serve again, at the start of the third set. The touch that had deserted her was back; the booming serves were landing again and the long levers were aiding well-directed returns. She rode those attributes to dismantle Muchova’s resolve, breaking in the second game.

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The senior pro continued to fight, nevertheless. She never discounted a comeback like the second set, and when the scoreline read 2-5 again, perhaps hoped for an encore. But Noskova was not buckling under now. Well in control of her emotions and strokes, she did the basics right and ward off Muchova’s threat. The fateful point arrived, and she sank to the ground in disbelief. The dream had come true, indeed.

Overwhelmed and in tears, she made her way up to her players’ box. Her family was equally overcome with emotion, and her father got the first hug before she did the rounds with the rest of her team.

Muchova, meanwhile, was gracious in defeat and lauded the gumption of her “ex-friend”. “You are so young, this is your first final at a grand slam, the way you handled it and the way you played is really unbelievable. Beyond this you are an especially very kind person, and human being, so congratulations to you and your team. You deserve it,” she said in her runners’ up speech.

As for Noskova, it was a bittersweet moment, as she remembered her late mother, who passed away two years back from cancer. “It feels incredible. It’s been so tough, physically and mentally. It’s never easy to get the last point and Karo, you made me work so hard for it. I’m so happy I could play my first Slam final with you, we made history today. I believe that all our Czech fans at home are proud of us, so no matter the result, I think it was a good day for both of us.”

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She added, “I want to thank my dad for coming here and my family members, I know you don’t like flying, so I appreciate it.” She then thanked her late mum. “I definitely wouldn’t be standing here without her,” she said, blowing a kiss into the sky.

It was the first SW19 final between players of the same country in 17 years, since Serena Williams beat elder sister Venus in 2009. Noskova is the latest to follow in Kvitova’s grass-court footsteps from the nation; Marketa Vondrousova and Barbora Krejcikova lifted the Venus Rosewater Dish in 2023 and 2024, respectively. Going by tonight’s riveting duel, there’s plenty more where that came from.