Dusan Lajovic reaches maiden Masters final in Monte Carlo

Serbian Dusan Lajovic reached his first Masters final when he mastered windy conditions to beat Russian Daniil Medvedev 7-5 6-1 in Monte Carlo on Saturday.

Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic celebrates his victory against Russia’s Daniil Medvedev. (Reuters)

Lajovic, who will take on either 11-times champion Rafa Nadal of Spain or Italian Fabio Fognini, trailed 3-0 in the opening set before going through the gears.

The 10th-seeded Medvedev could not hold the pace as whirlwinds swept across centre court at the Monte Carlo Country Club.

Lajovic quickly moved 4-0 up in the second set against a frustrated opponent, who bowed out on the second match point.

