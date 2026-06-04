Flavio Cobolli on using Nadal’s shower at French Open: ‘More crazy than others’

As Flavio Cobolli edges closer to the biggest achievement of his career, the Italian has embraced an unusual source of inspiration at Roland Garros: the shower once claimed by Rafael Nadal.

Cobolli, who reached his first Grand Slam semi-final on Wednesday with a four-set win over Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime, revealed that he had been following a series of personal rituals throughout his remarkable French Open campaign. Among them is using the same shower cubicle that, according to the Italian, Nadal considered his own during the Spaniard’s dominant years in Paris.

Speaking after his 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 victory over Auger-Aliassime, Cobolli admitted that he had also been going to the same restaurant and ordered the same menu as the Spaniard did while competing in Paris. The 24-year-old 10th seed is now just two wins away from a maiden Grand Slam title and will face fellow Italian Matteo Arnaldi in the semi-final on Friday for a place in Sunday’s final.