‘First day as a soccer mom’: Serena Williams turns assistant coach at daughter Olympia’s first football practice

Among the gargantuan bullet points in her resume, Serena Williams has now added another skill set, a football assistant coach. The 23-time grand slam winner, who called it quits to her singles career at the recent US Open, had her first soccer mom experience at her daughter Olympia’s practice session.

Taking to Instagram, Serena shared, “True story: I showed up to Olympia’s first soccer practice. And she was so nervous she would NOT leave my side. So they needed volunteers to be assistant coaches. So now, I am an assistant coach (when I can) and clearly I was not prepared. I just went to chill and left looking like this. At least I have a @Lincoln to get us to soccer practice! Modern day soccer mom. Maybe I’ll call up @weareangelcity.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams)

Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian are part of the group who invested in Angel City FC, latest expansion team to United States’ National Women’s Soccer League. The club is placed eighth in the 12 team points table after 21 fixtures.

It was at the 2022 US Open that Williams played in her last professional tournament, announcing her retirement after a remarkable 27-year career that also saw her winning four Olympic golds.

“I just needed to stop,” she had told Vanity Fair. “I always said I wanted to stop when I’m playing really good tennis and winning and beating good players.

“For me, it’s really about things I want to do spiritually and spending time with my daughter and family.