‘Only way to fight for our rights’: Aryna Sabalenka warns of Grand Slam boycott ahead of French Open

Aryna Sabalenka is among the players to have signed a statement after the French Open announced the prize money for this year's event. (Photo: AP)

Aryna Sabalenka has called for tennis players to boycott Grand Slams if they are not paid a higher percentage of the revenue the top tier events on the tennis calendar make. Sabalenka’s comments come on the heels of a letter the top tennis players, both male and female, wrote recently criticising the French Open prize money on offer this year.

“I think at some point we will boycott it (Grand Slams),” Sabalenka said on the sidelines of the Italian Open. “I feel like that’s going to be the only way to fight for our rights.”

Sabalenka, who turned 28 on Tuesday, has already pocketed four Grand Slams. After her comments, other female tennis players also spoke about them being open to boycotting Grand Slams if they are not paid a higher portion of the prize money. It must be noted that the players had also demanded other things such as better representation, health care benefits and pensions.