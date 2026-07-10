Fery’s wheel of fortitude halted by big-serving Zverev who reaches Wimbledon final

Alexander Zverev has levelled up. A different, markedly more confident version of his has emerged post the French Open triumph. After 13 years on the Tour and seven ATP Masters 1000 titles, it’s remarkable how far a maiden Grand Slam conquest has gone in lifting the German’s belief. Arthur Fery was the latest victim of his prime form on Friday in a ruthless 7-6 (7-0), 6-2, 6-4 victory that made Zverev a first-time Wimbledon finalist.

The second seed put up a serving masterclass which left his British opponent with scarce wiggle room. The home hope’s usual flair for superlative returning stood blunted in the face of Zverev’s big, booming serves. The fact that Fery stands nine inches shorter than Zverev’s 6-ft-6 worked to his detriment, as the 23-year-old wildcard’s trailblazing run at SW19 came to a tame end. He would’ve loved to spend Sunday, his 24th birthday, playing the final. But might need to head home – a short walk away from the hallowed courts of Wimbledon, where he settled after moving in from Sevres, in suburban Paris.

Fery still exits the stage as a bonafide star — someone who Zverev feels is going to play on “for 15-plus years”.

The scoreline indicates Zverev’s utter dominance, but it did not pan out that way right from the start. Fery put pressure on Zverev’s serve in the opening game of the match, and the 29-year-old could only hold after two deuces.

Alexander Zverev of Germany returns the ball to Arthur Fery of Britain in their men’s singles semifinal match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga) Alexander Zverev of Germany returns the ball to Arthur Fery of Britain in their men’s singles semifinal match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)

Zverev took a few minutes before getting his groundstrokes going, but as soon as he did, he was able to break Fery, in the latter’s second service game. The youngster, with sharp volleys and net play, issued a stern riposte, breaking right back, with the cornerstone being a delightfully delicate crosscourt drop at 30-15 that found the acutest of angles to stump Zverev.

Like in his campaign thus far, Fery was again demonstrating his brilliance when coming up to the net, with his senior adversary preferring to hang back. Revelling in the partisan crowd support, Fery capitalized on a couple of stray Zverev strokes to hold on at 6-5 and force a tiebreak. But that is when the wheels came off.

The enormity of the moment was perhaps a bit too overwhelming and new to handle for Fery, as a double fault was flanked by unforced errors and he suddenly found himself facing six set points. Zverev needed just one.

Story continues below this ad

The Roland Garros champion never looked back from here on. He broke the Briton’s serve in the third game of the second set and began to dictate terms from behind the baseline. Fery decided to counter it by rushing to volley at every opportunity, but the German elevated the quality of his passing shots. Fery suddenly had nowhere to go. Another break left him down at 1-4, and Zverev usurped five straight games to take the second set with effortless ease.

For the first time in Wimbledon 2026, Fery was trailing by two sets. He had come back from a set and break down against Zizou Bergs as well as Grigor Dimitrov in the lead-up to the semi-final, but doing it a third time was too tall an order against an in-the-zone Zverev.

Alexander Zverev of Germany plays a return to Arthur Fery of Britain during their men’s singles semifinal match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Alexander Zverev of Germany plays a return to Arthur Fery of Britain during their men’s singles semifinal match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

After a brief resistance in the third set, Fery was broken again in the fifth game and the writing was on the wall. The wildcard, nevertheless, kept fighting, as is his wont. Eventually, the Zverev service sealed the deal, as it had all through the encounter. He finished with 82 percent second-serve points won as against Fery’s 43 percent, underlining its destructive impact.

Zverev did not underplay the significance of this result. “This Grand Slam has always been the one that I have struggled with most and all of a sudden I am in the final of Wimbledon, so I am incredibly happy,” he said in the on-court interview.

Story continues below this ad

The winner of the mouthwatering second semi-final between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner stands between Zverev and a maiden Channel Slam.