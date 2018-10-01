Fernando Verdasco under fire for rude behaviour towards ball boy; Judy Murray suggests rule change

Fernando Verdasco has been criticised for his rude behaviour to a ball boy. (Source: USA Today Sports) Fernando Verdasco has been criticised for his rude behaviour to a ball boy. (Source: USA Today Sports)

Spanish tennis player Fernando Verdasco has come under fire after his rude behaviour towards a ball boy at the Shenzhen Open in China. During the second set against Yoshihito Nishioka, the 34-year-old gestures at the ball boy to run faster while asking him to fetch the towel. Upset at the ball boy for being slow, Verdasco gesticulates with the ball boy watching. The practice of ball boys and girls providing a towel to players is common place in tennis but has its critics.

Verdasco eventually lost the match 1-6, 6-3, 7-6 (10-8) with Nishiooka going on to win the title.

Following the incident, Judy Murray, British tennis coach and mother of former World No 1 Andy Murray, has offered a solution. “What about a rule that makes players get their own towels? And the ball kids just look after the tennis balls.” tweeted Murray while tagging the ATP World Tour and WTA – the men and women’s associations in tennis.

Responding to the same incident, Great Britain Fed Cup captain Anne Keothavong wrote on Twitter: “I can’t stand this.”

This isn’t the first time Verdasco has been vile to a ball boy. He threw the towel back at a ball boy during the clay court tournament in Hamburg.

Not the first time this behavior from Verdasco(Hamburg’18)(🎥@TennisTV ) pic.twitter.com/4XvbztgWuD — doublefault28 (@doublefault28) 29 September 2018

At the Next Gen ATP Finals – season-ending tournament for players under the age of 21 – this year, players will have to use towel racks. The rule states the towel racks will “remove the onus on ball kids to handle towels”.

