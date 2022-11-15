scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022

Felix Auger-Aliassime crushes Rafael Nadal at ATP Finals

Nadal, the record 22-times Grand Slam champion, has now lost four successive ATP Tour matches for the first time since 2009 .

Canada's Felix Auger Aliassime celebrates winning his group stage match against Spain's Rafael Nadal. (REUTERS)

Felix Auger-Aliassime left Rafael Nadal’s title hopes at the ATP Finals in tatters as he beat the struggling Spaniard 6-3 6-4 in round-robin action at Turin’s Pala Alpitour Stadium on Tuesday.

Nadal needs to win the year-end title for the first time in his illustrious career to have a chance of ending the season as world number one, but he faded badly after an encouraging start. The 35-year-old was beaten by American Taylor Fritz in his opener on Sunday and is bottom of the group with one match remaining against Norway’s Casper Ruud.

Nadal, the record 22-times Grand Slam champion, has now lost four successive ATP Tour matches for the first time since 2009. Auger-Aliassime, now coached by Nadal’s uncle and long-time mentor Toni who sat in his box, will face Fritz in his final group match with a chance of making the last four.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Nadal held the upper hand at times in the first set and twice threatened to break the serve of his Canadian opponent who was beaten by Ruud on his tournament debut on Sunday. Serving at 3-4 Nadal led 40-0 but a couple of double faults and baseline errors allowed Auger-Aliassime to break.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Forced Religious Conver...Premium
UPSC Key- November 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Forced Religious Conver...
‘Not here, but doesn’t mean absent’: Gujarat Cong waits...Premium
‘Not here, but doesn’t mean absent’: Gujarat Cong waits...
Shradha Walkar murder: A toxic and abusive relationship that ended in deathPremium
Shradha Walkar murder: A toxic and abusive relationship that ended in death
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Puri inadvertently ‘likes’ Congre...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Puri inadvertently ‘likes’ Congre...

Auger-Aliassime, who has won four titles this season, sealed the first set with a solid hold and moved a break ahead early in the second. Nadal showed flashes of brilliance but could make no impression as he slumped to a defeat.

First published on: 15-11-2022 at 09:17:55 pm
Next Story

Mainpuri LS bypoll: BJP disrupts SP smooth run, fields Shivpal aide against Akhilesh wife

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Ben Stokes leads England to T20 World Cup glory, break Pakistani hearts
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 15: Latest News