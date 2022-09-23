scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 23, 2022

Federer’s retirement leaves a void that can’t be filled, says McEnroe

McEnroe is captaining a Rest of the World team for the three-day Laver Cup at London's O2 Arena where a sell-out crowd will watch Federer and Nadal in action.

Roger Federer during a press conference ahead of the Laver Cup. (Photo: Laver Cup/Twitter)

Roger Federer’s retirement from competitive tennis will leave a void that can never be filled, according to former world number one and seven-time Grand Slam singles champion John McEnroe.

The 41-year-old Swiss will bow out later on Friday when he partners great rival Rafa Nadal in a doubles encounter at the Laver Cup.

Federer, who owns 20 Grand Slam singles titles including a record eight at Wimbledon, announced last week that he would be calling time on his career because of a persistent knee injury.

READ |Laver Cup 2022 live streaming: Roger Federer to play his last match, a doubles with Rafael Nadal

McEnroe is captaining a Rest of the World team for the three-day Laver Cup at London’s O2 Arena where a sell-out crowd will watch Federer and Nadal in action.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Despite the engaging vignettes of Parsi life it offers, Berjis Desai&#821...Premium
Despite the engaging vignettes of Parsi life it offers, Berjis Desai&#821...
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...Premium
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom departmentPremium
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom department
New account settlement system from October 1: what changesPremium
New account settlement system from October 1: what changes

“Obviously there is a void that will never be filled,” McEnroe told reporters at a pre-event news conference.

The American said Federer’s four Grand Slam titles after turning 30 was an incredible achievement. His last came at the Australian Open in 2018.

“I remember six years ago when he limped off the court at Wimbledon, didn’t play for six months, and ended up winning three majors in the next 18 months,” McEnroe said.

Advertisement
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“Then he had match point on Novak at Wimbledon (2019), two of them. So this is beyond belief what him and the other two guys have done.”

Asked if he could offer Federer and retirement advice, McEnroe said: “He doesn’t need my advice. He’s in a great position. He’s a total class act. We all know that.

“He loves the sport. That’s part of why he won so much, in my book. He loves it. I’m hopeful that he, and I believe he will, be around it in some way, shape, or form.”

First published on: 23-09-2022 at 05:03:55 pm
Next Story

Your headaches could be ‘cervicogenic’; identify the signs

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Australia defeat India by 4 wickets, take 1-0 lead in series
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 23: Latest News