Eugenie Bouchard auctions off dinner date to feed people during pandemic

Eugenie Bouchard is a Wimbledon finalist and a former World No.5 in WTA rankings. (Source: Reuters) Eugenie Bouchard is a Wimbledon finalist and a former World No.5 in WTA rankings. (Source: Reuters)

Eugenie Bouchard has devised a unique way to help fight the coronavirus pandemic as she announced on social media recently that she is open to charity bids from fans to take her out on a dinner date.

The 26-year-old Canadian is currently 332nd in the world rankings, but she made her mark in the world of tennis when she finished runners-up at the 2014 Wimbledon. She also reached the semifinals of the Australian and French Opens that year.

Now, she has teamed up with 15 Seconds of Fame for the ‘All In Challenge,’ which raises funds for those who are suffering from food insecurity in the United States.

The auction kicked off with a starting bid of $2,500 and has already risen to $21,000. Since the time of the announcement, the auction has received 19 bids and still has 13 days remaining.

“I think it’s so important to come together during these tough times,” Bouchard said in her video posted on Instagram.

According to the All In Challenge’s website, the winning bidder can attend any tennis open — ranging from US Open to Wimbledon — with a friend, spectate Bouchard from the players’ box, and then have a post-match dinner with the Canadian.

The winner will also receive paid flights for the trip and a racket and sneakers signed by Bouchard herself.

Bouchard, who recently revealed that she’s taken up gaming in self-isolation, is no stranger to going on dates with fans. She had gone on a date after she had lost a Twitter bet in 2017 with a fan named John Goehrke, when she predicted that the Atlanta Falcons would beat the New England Patriots at Super Bowl LI.

