‘End of an era’: Serena Williams career ends in third round loss to Ajla Tomljanovic

An emotional Serena Williams suffered a third-round loss to Ajla Tomljanovic in the US Open, which might have been the last singles match of her glittering career.

Williams was eliminated in the third round by Ajla Tomljanovic 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-1.

Williams, who will turn 41 this month, said before the tournament she was preparing to end her tennis career. She didn’t specify if it would be after the US Open, where she earned six of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles.

With tears in her eyes, Serena running the full gamut of emotions, managed to bring a smile to her face while talking to the tournament official after the match.

“Thank you, Daddy,” Serena says. “I know you’re watching.”

She says the word “Mom” before the tears take over.

“It all started with my parents, and they deserve everything.”

“I wouldn’t be Serena if there wasn’t Venus. She’s the only reason Serena Williams ever existed.”

“It’s been a fun ride. It’s been the most incredible ride and journey I’ve ever been on in my life. I’m just so grateful to every single person that’s ever said, Go, Serena, in their life. I’m just so grateful.”

"I love #Serena just as much as you guys do." pic.twitter.com/7i1hrUsmAy — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 3, 2022

Ajla Tomljanovic, who had most likey sent eh greatest ever to the retirement apologised to the fans. She said: “I’m feeling really sorry, because I love Serena just as much as you guys do. … This is a surreal moment for me.”

“I just thought she would beat me. “She’s the greatest of all time, period.I think she embodies that no dream is too big.”

Serena’s three matches, highlighted by a second-round win over world number two Anett Kontaveit, were a gift to her fans, the relentless never surrender attitude that made her tennis’ dominant player for over two decades on display right until the very final point.

Always up for a fight, the 40-year-old came out swinging, forcing Tomljanovic to go the distance. The Australian needed six match points to deliver the knockout punch and bring an end to an engrossing three-plus-hour slugfest.