Elena Rybakina wins first Australian Open title, defeats Aryna Sabalenka in final

It was a second major title for fifth-seeded Rybakina, who won Wimbledon in 2022 and entered that final four years ago as the only major winner in the contest.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readUpdated: Jan 31, 2026 05:01 PM IST
Elena Rybakina Australian OpenElena Rybakina of Kazakhstan celebrates after defeating Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)
Make us preferred source on Google

Elena Rybakina won her first Australian Open title when she defeated Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in the final on Saturday. Four years ago she won the first set but lost the final in three. This time, after breaking in the first game and taking the first set, she rallied after losing the second set and going down 3-0 in the third.

She won five straight games and then closed out with an ace on her first championship point. It was a second major title for fifth-seeded Rybakina, who won Wimbledon in 2022 and entered that final four years ago as the only major winner in the contest.

In the first Grand Slam final ‍since ⁠2008 featuring players yet to drop a set, it was top seed Sabalenka who blinked first under the Rod Laver Arena roof as Rybakina came out all ​guns blazing to break in ‌the opening game and wrest control.

The Kazakh fifth seed’s huge ball-striking caused all sorts ​of problems for twice champion Sabalenka, as she comfortably got to set point in the 10th game and finished it off to send alarm bells ringing in her opponent’s dugout.

Having arrived with 46 hardcourt Grand Slam match wins from ‌the last 48, four-times major winner Sabalenka found her groove and started the second set more ‌positively, but Rybakina saved three breakpoints to hold for 1-1.

A wayward forehand from ‌Rybakina handed Sabalenka the chance to level at one set apiece, and the Belarusian gleefully ‌took it ‍to turn ⁠the final ​set into a shootout destined to be decided by whichever player held their ⁠nerves.

Having beaten Rybakina from a similar ⁠situation in the 2023 title clash, Sabalenka unleashed a flurry of winners to go ahead 3-0, but the ‌Kazakh erased the deficit and broke for 4-3 before securing the victory to add ‌to her 2022 Wimbledon triumph.

(With agency inputs)

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
India vs New Zealand 5th T20I, Live Cricket Score
IND vs NZ 5th T20 Live Cricket Score: India have already racked up an unassailable 3-1 lead in the 5-match series. (PHOTO: AP)
Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score
Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20I Match Today Live Cricket Score Updates (AP Photo)
Why Novak Djokovic can fancy his chances of beating Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open final
Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Australian Open final
The under-19 World Cup when Little Virat Kohli changed the way India played cricket
Like it is for the India Class of 2026 now, the March of 2008 had held a lot of promise for Virat Kohli and his very talented team. (BCCI)

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
The players wore traditional temple attire
Indian Cricket Team visits Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple ahead of final T20I vs NZ
Advertisement
Best of Express
How TISS changed student union elections and why there’s a pushback against the move
TISS
Live: Iran ready for both war and dialogue, says Foreign Minister
Iran-US
Salman Khan files defamation case against Abhinav Kashyap for making 'derogatory' remarks; seeks Rs 9 cr in damages
Salman Khan on Abhinav Kashyap
Vijay 'feels bad' for Jana Nayagan producer amid censor row, says Karur stampede 'haunts' him: 'I look up to Shah Rukh Khan'
The Madras High Court has set aside the January 9 single-judge order directing the CBFC to give a U/A 16+ certificate to Vijay's Jana Nayagan.
Delhi woman’s midnight ride on Mumbai Metro goes viral for showing what ‘feeling safe’ looks like
Women safety mumbai metro
Snow leopard clings to ibex on Himachal’s icy cliffs; dramatic hunt leaves photographer ‘shaking’: ‘Best wildlife moment of my life’
Snow leopard hunts ibex in himachal
India vs New Zealand 5th T20I, Live Cricket Score
IND vs NZ 5th T20 Live Cricket Score: India have already racked up an unassailable 3-1 lead in the 5-match series. (PHOTO: AP)
Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score
Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20I Match Today Live Cricket Score Updates (AP Photo)
In Baramati, a long goodbye — and winds of change
ajit pawar plane crash, baramati, Ajit Pawar, ajit pawar, ajit pawar plane crash news, ajit pawar plane details, ajit pawar plane route, flight tracker, ajit pawar baramati flight, Indian express news, current affairs
Trump repeatedly clashed with Jerome Powell over interest rates. Will his Fed pick, Kevin Warsh, cut rates?
Kevin Warsh
Mirror, mirror on the wall: Meet the rare species that recognise their own reflections
animals
Why Amazon’s new Rs 26,999 Echo Show 11 is the ultimate ‘silent observer’ for Indian homes
Amazon’s Echo Show 11 combines a large display, Alexa smarts and smart home controls into a single, always-on screen for modern Indian homes. (Image: Nandagopal Rajan/The Indian Express)
Advertisement
Jan 31: Latest News