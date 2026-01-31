Elena Rybakina wins first Australian Open title, defeats Aryna Sabalenka in final

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan celebrates after defeating Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

Elena Rybakina won her first Australian Open title when she defeated Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in the final on Saturday. Four years ago she won the first set but lost the final in three. This time, after breaking in the first game and taking the first set, she rallied after losing the second set and going down 3-0 in the third.

She won five straight games and then closed out with an ace on her first championship point. It was a second major title for fifth-seeded Rybakina, who won Wimbledon in 2022 and entered that final four years ago as the only major winner in the contest.