Toggle Menu
Dustin Brown beats top-seeded Alexander Zverev at Stuttgart Openhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/tennis/dustin-brown-beats-top-seeded-alexander-zverev-at-stuttgart-open-5779968/

Dustin Brown beats top-seeded Alexander Zverev at Stuttgart Open

Mercurial German Dustin Brown caused an upset against his compatriot and number one seed Alexander Zverev in the third round of the Stuttgart Open.

Dustin Brown celebrating winning a point against world number 5 Alexander Zverev. (via Twitter/@Tennis)

German qualifier Dustin Brown upset top-seeded Alexander Zverev 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-3 Thursday to reach the quarterfinals of the Stuttgart Open.

Brown was playing just his second tour-level match of the year but hit a number of spectacular winners to beat the fifth-ranked Zverev and record his first win against a top-10 opponent since 2017.

The 170th-ranked Brown, who is best known for beating Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon in 2015, next plays Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime, who defeated Gilles Simon 7-5, 6-4 at the grass-court tournament.

Matteo Berrettini caused another upset earlier Thursday, defeating second-seeded Karen Khachanov 6-4, 6-2.

Advertising

The Italian next faces American player Denis Kudla, who advanced with a 7-5, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (3) win over Gael Monfils.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

The Stuttgart Open made the switch from clay to grass in 2015.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Caster Semenya denied entry into Rabat 800 metres race
2 India vs Pakistan: Sunshine amidst the clouds
3 World Cup 2019, Australia vs Pakistan: Dr Wahab, Mr Riaz