scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Latest news

Dubai Championships: Coco Gauff leads upsets, top-seeded Elina Svitolina loses

The 16-year-old Gauff fought back to defeat 12th-seeded Marketa Vondrousova 3-6, 6-0, 6-4 to set up a third-round clash with Tereza Martincova, who upset the fifth-seeded Kiki Bertens 6-1, 6-4.

By: AP |
Updated: March 10, 2021 10:10:46 am
Dubai Champtionships, Coco Gauff, Elina Svitolina, Tennis news, Petra KvitovaCoco Gauff of the United States in action. FILE

American teen Coco Gauff led a day of upsets in the second round of the Dubai Championships, when top-seeded Elina Svitolina lost and Petra Kvitova dropped out with a hip problem.

The 16-year-old Gauff fought back to defeat 12th-seeded Marketa Vondrousova 3-6, 6-0, 6-4 to set up a third-round clash with Tereza Martincova, who upset the fifth-seeded Kiki Bertens 6-1, 6-4.

Svetlana Kuznetsova upset two-time champion Svitolina 2-6, 6-4, 6-1, completing her comeback win in just under two hours and will face Barbora Krejcikova in the third round. The Czech defeated Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-1.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Another teenager, 19-year-old Anastasia Potapova, defeated 11th-seeded Madison Keys 6-4, 6-3.

Kvitova, who defeated Garbine Muguruza to win the Qatar Open on Saturday, retired Tuesday with Jil Teichmann leading 6-2, 3-4. Kvitova said she’s had an adductor problem since the semifinal in Doha.

French Open champion Iga Swiatek eased past lucky loser Misaki Doi, 6-2, 6-4 for a third-round clash with Muguruza, who defeated American teenager Amanda Anisimova, 6-4, 6-2.

The second-seeded Karolina Pliskova had to dig hard for a 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-2 win over Anastasija Sevastova and the sixth-seeded Belinda Bencic also had a tough match in beating Veronika Kudermetova 6-4, 5-7, 6-4. Bencic needed five match points to seal her win.

Elise Mertens defeated Shelby Rogers 6-3, 6-3, but another American, Jessica Pegula, prevailed with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Kristina Mladenovic.

There were wins, too, for Caroline Garcia, Anett Kontaveit, Aryna Sabalenka, and Ons Jabeur.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Women’s Day: Powerful women athletes who dominate their sport
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Mar 10: Latest News