Dominic Thiem reckons coronavirus break will have ‘massive impact’ on his season

Dominic Thiem is currently the world no.3. (Source: Reuters) Dominic Thiem is currently the world no.3. (Source: Reuters)

Dominic Thiem believes that the break in the sporting calendar induced by the coronavirus outbreak will have “a massive impact” on the rest of his season.

Thiem, who reached his first-ever Grand Slam final the Australian Open final in February, lost to Novak Djokovic in the summit clash and since then he has remained out of action as the pandemic brought live-action to a screeching halt.

French Open, where the 26-year-old Austrian was runners-up last year, was the first tennis tournament postponed and was followed by Wimbledon.

In an interview with Red Bull, Thiem observed that the layover would definitely disrupt his rhythm but would give him time to regain his unbeaten form.

“Obviously, it will have a massive impact on the rest of my season. But it’s the same for every player on the tour. It means everyone has to adjust. We have to wait and see when it will resume. Then, my team and I will determine how we can optimally prepare for it and plan the rest of the season,” said Thiem.

However, he remains upbeat of acing it once again when the tour resumes, which is currently suspended until July 13, 2020.

“I have played so much tennis in my life that maintaining my tennis form is not difficult for me. From the moment I can start hitting the ball again, the feeling comes back very quickly. There will be enough time before the first tournament to get back into top form,” he added.

READ | Dominic Thiem on how sports industry can protect nature

The two-time Roland Garros finalist said that his recovery from any kind of injury or fatigue is always the fastest when he’s in his hometown of Lichtenworth, Austria.

“Regenerating and switching off is at least as important as the training itself. And coming home is very important to me. This is where I recover the fastest, especially mentally. When it’s not possible to come back home between tournaments, I try to do some sightseeing. There is always something new to experience in big cities,” he added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd