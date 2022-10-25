scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022

Does Steffi Graf ever age? Husband Andre Agassi has the perfect reply

Using a heart emoji, Agassi shared the photo as Graf graced the cover of the iconic magazine's June issue.

Andre Agassi (left) with his wife Steffi Graf. (twitter/USTA)

Tennis legend Andre Agassi shared a sweet photo on Twitter of his wife Steffi Graf being the cover star of Vogue Germany.

Using a heart emoji, Agassi shared the photo as Graf graced the cover of the iconic magazine’s June issue.

In response to Agassi’s tweet, one fan remarked on Graf’s beauty, saying: “Wow! Does Steffi ever age???”

The eight-time Grand Slam champion responded emphatically: “No”.

That was all that he needed to say.

Agassi had detailed how he fell in love with Graf in his autobiography ‘Open’.

Graf and Agassi have been married for over two decades and have two children, Jaden Gil Agassi and Jaz Elle Agass

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi are one of the most adored couples in tennis history. Both are greats of the game and began dating in 1999, the year they were the French Open champions. Graf and Agassi got married in 2001 and have been together since.

“He’s the best father I could ever wish for my children. Loves just spending time and playing and playing rough, playing cozy, trying to cuddle with the kids, it’s just beautiful to watch,” Graf had said recently.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

The 22-time Grand Slam singles champion also said that she never expected to get married or have children of her own. She stated that Agassi made her trust him in a very short period of time.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Credit card spends jump 70% in five months on retail buyingPremium
Credit card spends jump 70% in five months on retail buying
Osmanabad paves way for encroachment-free boundary roadsPremium
Osmanabad paves way for encroachment-free boundary roads
Twists and turns in G N Saibaba case raise important questions about stat...Premium
Twists and turns in G N Saibaba case raise important questions about stat...
Oil and the dollar: India’s twin challengesPremium
Oil and the dollar: India’s twin challenges

“I never expected to get married, I never expected to have kids and in a very, very short period, he made me trust him, I fell in love, and the five years that we’ve been together, I can still say the same thing,” Graf said.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-10-2022 at 11:58:52 am
Next Story

Meet the 80-year-old Punjabi obsessed with mastering Malayalam

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

T20 WC
T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli stars as India defeat Pakistan in thriller
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Oct 25: Latest News