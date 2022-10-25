Does Steffi Graf ever age? Husband Andre Agassi has the perfect reply

Tennis legend Andre Agassi shared a sweet photo on Twitter of his wife Steffi Graf being the cover star of Vogue Germany.

Using a heart emoji, Agassi shared the photo as Graf graced the cover of the iconic magazine’s June issue.

Wow! Does Steffi ever age??? — Doug Protivansky (@DougProtivansky) October 24, 2022

In response to Agassi’s tweet, one fan remarked on Graf’s beauty, saying: “Wow! Does Steffi ever age???”

No — Andre Agassi (@AndreAgassi) October 24, 2022

The eight-time Grand Slam champion responded emphatically: “No”.

That was all that he needed to say.

Agassi had detailed how he fell in love with Graf in his autobiography ‘Open’.

Graf and Agassi have been married for over two decades and have two children, Jaden Gil Agassi and Jaz Elle Agass

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi are one of the most adored couples in tennis history. Both are greats of the game and began dating in 1999, the year they were the French Open champions. Graf and Agassi got married in 2001 and have been together since.

“He’s the best father I could ever wish for my children. Loves just spending time and playing and playing rough, playing cozy, trying to cuddle with the kids, it’s just beautiful to watch,” Graf had said recently.

The 22-time Grand Slam singles champion also said that she never expected to get married or have children of her own. She stated that Agassi made her trust him in a very short period of time.

“I never expected to get married, I never expected to have kids and in a very, very short period, he made me trust him, I fell in love, and the five years that we’ve been together, I can still say the same thing,” Graf said.