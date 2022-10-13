Djokovic welcome at Aus Open if federal government allows: tournament director Craig Tiley

Novak Djokovic will be welcomed at the Australian Open but the Grand Slam can’t compel its country’s government into granting him the visa to play the January 2023 Slam, tournament director Craig Tiley was quoted as bbc.com.

Djokovic has won at Melbourne nine times, but he remains avowedly unvaccinated. Banned from re-entering Australia until 2025, he was deported this year though the Australian government can use its discretion to waive the ban.

“It’s not a matter we can lobby on,” Tiley was quoted as saying. “Novak and the federal government need to work out the situation and then we’ll follow any instruction after that. It’s a matter that definitely stays between the two of them and then depending on the outcome of that we would welcome him to the Australian Open.”

Former World No 1, he’s still in Top 7 now, the 21-time Grand Slam champion, also missed this year’s US Open because of his vaccination status, following his victory at Wimbledon in the summer. He’s within touching distance of Nadal’s mark.

Novak Djokovic had also withdrawn from the hard-court tournament in Montreal because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19 and was therefore not allowed to enter Canada. (AP) Novak Djokovic had also withdrawn from the hard-court tournament in Montreal because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19 and was therefore not allowed to enter Canada. (AP)

BBC reported that Australia’s former Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews was opposed to the government lifting Djokovic’s ban, saying it would be a “slap in the face” for Australians who have been vaccinated.

‘Why should I stop (playing)?”: Djokovic

After winning his 90th title at Nur Sultan, Astana beating Stafanos Tsitsipas, Djokovic insisted he’s not satisfied and intends to return to contending for the big titles at 35. “I feel good physically, I play well. I don’t see why I should slow down. I don’t even see why we talking about it. Obviously, I always want to play the biggest tournaments. There are plenty of young people coming, Carlos Alcaraz is number 1, and I still want to compete with them. In fact, no matter where I play, when I do a tournament it’s to win it. I have always thought like that and it will never change.”

Russians can play as neutrals

In another issue, Russian and Belarusian players will be allowed to compete in Melbourne, although Russian players will not be allowed to represent their country.

Advertisement

“They cannot participate in any activity such as the anthem of Russia and they have to play as independent players under a neutral name,” said Tiley, following the ruling that after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Russian and Belarusian players are banned from international team competitions.

Both French and US Open allowed them to compete as neutral athletes, though Wimbledon’s banned them.