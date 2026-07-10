Djokovic vs Sinner LIVE Streaming, Wimbledon 2026 SF: Head-to-head record, live streaming info

Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Live Streaming: Djokovic take on Sinner for a place in final at Wimbledon 2026. (AP)

In a quest for a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title, Novak Djokovic will take on dominant Italian force Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon 2026 men’s singles semifinal at Centre Court in London on Friday in a repeat of last year’s last-four clash.

After an epic five-set victory over third seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in the longest Wimbledon quarterfinal in history, the seven-time champion faces an uphill battle against defending champion Sinner, who is eyeing his fifth Grand Slam title. World No. 1 Sinner progressed with a straight-sets win over Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff in his quarterfinal tie.

The reigning champion and the seven-time Wimbledon winner are meeting in the semifinals of the Championships for the third time in four years, with one win apiece in their previous two last-four encounters.