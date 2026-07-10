Djokovic vs Sinner LIVE Streaming, Wimbledon 2026 SF: Head-to-head record, live streaming info

The reigning champion and the seven-time Wimbledon winner are meeting in the semifinals of the Championships for the third time in four years.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readJul 10, 2026 03:59 PM IST
Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Live Streaming: Djokovic take on Sinner for a place in final at Wimbledon 2026. (AP)Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Live Streaming: Djokovic take on Sinner for a place in final at Wimbledon 2026. (AP)
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In a quest for a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title, Novak Djokovic will take on dominant Italian force Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon 2026 men’s singles semifinal at Centre Court in London on Friday in a repeat of last year’s last-four clash.

After an epic five-set victory over third seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in the longest Wimbledon quarterfinal in history, the seven-time champion faces an uphill battle against defending champion Sinner, who is eyeing his fifth Grand Slam title. World No. 1 Sinner progressed with a straight-sets win over Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff in his quarterfinal tie.

The reigning champion and the seven-time Wimbledon winner are meeting in the semifinals of the Championships for the third time in four years, with one win apiece in their previous two last-four encounters.

Sinner leads the head-to-head record 6-5 against Djokovic, though their most recent meeting went the Serbian’s way, a five-set victory in the semifinals of this year’s Australian Open.

Here’s all you need to know about the Djokovic vs Sinner ahead of their semifinal clash.

Djokovic vs Sinner: Head-To-Head Stats

Year Tournament Round Winner Score
2021 Monte-Carlo Masters Round of 32 Djokovic 6-4, 6-2
2022 Wimbledon Quarterfinal Djokovic 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2
2023 Wimbledon Semifinal Djokovic 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4)
2023 ATP Finals Round Robin Sinner 7-5, 6-7(5), 7-6(2)
2023 ATP Finals Final Djokovic 6-3, 6-3
2023 Davis Cup Finals Semifinal Sinner 6-2, 2-6, 7-5
2024 Australian Open Semifinal Sinner 6-1, 6-2, 6-7(6), 6-3
2024 Shanghai Masters Final Sinner 7-6(4), 6-3
2025 Roland Garros Semifinal Sinner 6-4, 7-5, 7-6(3)
2025 Wimbledon Semifinal Sinner 6-3, 6-3, 6-4
2026 Australian Open Semifinal Djokovic 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4

Djokovic vs Sinner Wimbledon 2026 Semifinal Live Streaming

When will the Wimbledon 2026 men’s singles semifinal between Sinner and Djokovic be played?

The Wimbledon 2026 men’s singles semifinal between Sinner and Djokovic will be played on Friday, July 10, at approximately 9:00 PM IST.

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Where will the Wimbledon 2026 men’s singles semifinal between Sinner and Djokovic be played?

The Wimbledon 2026 men’s singles semifinal between Sinner and Djokovic will be played at Centre Court in London.

Where will the Wimbledon 2026 men’s singles semifinal between Sinner and Djokovic be live telecast in India?

The Wimbledon 2026 men’s singles semifinal between Sinner and Djokovic will be live telecast on the Star Sports Network.

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Where will the Wimbledon 2026 men’s singles semifinal between Sinner and Djokovic be live streamed in India?

The Wimbledon 2026 men’s singles semifinal between Sinner and Djokovic will be live streamed on JioHotstar.

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