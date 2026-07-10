Djokovic vs Sinner LIVE Streaming, Wimbledon 2026 SF: Head-to-head record, live streaming info

In a quest for a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title, Novak Djokovic will take on dominant Italian force Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon 2026 men’s singles semifinal at Centre Court in London on Friday in a repeat of last year’s last-four clash.
After an epic five-set victory over third seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in the longest Wimbledon quarterfinal in history, the seven-time champion faces an uphill battle against defending champion Sinner, who is eyeing his fifth Grand Slam title. World No. 1 Sinner progressed with a straight-sets win over Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff in his quarterfinal tie.
The reigning champion and the seven-time Wimbledon winner are meeting in the semifinals of the Championships for the third time in four years, with one win apiece in their previous two last-four encounters.
Sinner leads the head-to-head record 6-5 against Djokovic, though their most recent meeting went the Serbian’s way, a five-set victory in the semifinals of this year’s Australian Open.
Here’s all you need to know about the Djokovic vs Sinner ahead of their semifinal clash.
|Year
|Tournament
|Round
|Winner
|Score
|2021
|Monte-Carlo Masters
|Round of 32
|Djokovic
|6-4, 6-2
|2022
|Wimbledon
|Quarterfinal
|Djokovic
|5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2
|2023
|Wimbledon
|Semifinal
|Djokovic
|6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4)
|2023
|ATP Finals
|Round Robin
|Sinner
|7-5, 6-7(5), 7-6(2)
|2023
|ATP Finals
|Final
|Djokovic
|6-3, 6-3
|2023
|Davis Cup Finals
|Semifinal
|Sinner
|6-2, 2-6, 7-5
|2024
|Australian Open
|Semifinal
|Sinner
|6-1, 6-2, 6-7(6), 6-3
|2024
|Shanghai Masters
|Final
|Sinner
|7-6(4), 6-3
|2025
|Roland Garros
|Semifinal
|Sinner
|6-4, 7-5, 7-6(3)
|2025
|Wimbledon
|Semifinal
|Sinner
|6-3, 6-3, 6-4
|2026
|Australian Open
|Semifinal
|Djokovic
|3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4
When will the Wimbledon 2026 men’s singles semifinal between Sinner and Djokovic be played?
The Wimbledon 2026 men’s singles semifinal between Sinner and Djokovic will be played on Friday, July 10, at approximately 9:00 PM IST.
Where will the Wimbledon 2026 men’s singles semifinal between Sinner and Djokovic be played?
The Wimbledon 2026 men’s singles semifinal between Sinner and Djokovic will be played at Centre Court in London.
Where will the Wimbledon 2026 men’s singles semifinal between Sinner and Djokovic be live telecast in India?
The Wimbledon 2026 men’s singles semifinal between Sinner and Djokovic will be live telecast on the Star Sports Network.
Where will the Wimbledon 2026 men’s singles semifinal between Sinner and Djokovic be live streamed in India?
The Wimbledon 2026 men’s singles semifinal between Sinner and Djokovic will be live streamed on JioHotstar.