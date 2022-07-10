scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 10, 2022

Djokovic vs Kyrgios, Wimbledon 2022 men’s singles final live streaming: When and where to watch

The three time Wimbledon winner in Novak Djokovic will face the first time finalist Nick Kyrgios in the men's singles final at the Centre Court on Sunday.

By: Sports Desk |
July 10, 2022 11:15:28 am
While Novak Djokovic would look to close on his gap with Rafael Nadal in the all time grand slam wins, Nick Krygios will be eyeing a first. (Photo: @Wimbledon & @atptour/Twitter)

Djokovic vs Kyrgios, Wimbledon 2022 men’s singles final live streaming: World no. 1 Novak Djokovic would be defending his title at Wimbledon 2022 against Nick Kyrgios in the final match of the men’s singles tournament. The three-time defending champion and six-time holder would want to close on his gap of most grand slams (21) with Rafael Nadal (23) who had to pull out of the semi-final owing to an abdominal injury.

Kyrgios has a 2-0 record against Djokovic but both his wins against the Serb came in 2017, Djokovic’s career-worst season that was derailed by injury. The Australian would be looking to win his first grand slam.

Here’s all you need to know about the Djokovic vs Kyrgios, Wimbledon 2022 men’s singles final live.

When is the Djokovic vs Kyrgios, Wimbledon 2022 men’s singles final?

The Wimbledon 2022 men’s singles final between Djokovic and Kyrgios will be played on Sunday, July 10.

Where is the Djokovic vs Kyrgios, Wimbledon 2022 men’s singles final?

The Wimbledon 2022 men’s singles final between Djokovic and Kyrgios will be played at the Centre Court of the All England Club, Wimbledon.

What time will the Djokovic vs Kyrgios, Wimbledon 2022 men’s singles final begin?

The Wimbledon 2022 men’s singles final between Djokovic and Kyrgios will start at 2:00 PM local time (6:30 PM IST).

Where can I watch the Djokovic vs Kyrgios, Wimbledon 2022 men’s singles final on TV in India?

The Wimbledon 2022 men’s singles final between Djokovic and Kyrgios will be shown live on Star Sports Network – Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD.

Where can I watch the Djokovic vs Kyrgios, Wimbledon 2022 men’s singles final on the internet?

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Caste to Muslims, BJP is changing orthodoxiesPremium
Caste to Muslims, BJP is changing orthodoxies
Explained: Political vacuum, missing Sri Lankan Govt and a restive streetPremium
Explained: Political vacuum, missing Sri Lankan Govt and a restive street
Dravida Nadu: Once a belief, now party toolPremium
Dravida Nadu: Once a belief, now party tool
Tavleen Singh writes: How democracy grows weakPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: How democracy grows weak

The Wimbledon 2022 men’s singles final between Djokovic and Kyrgios will be live streamed using Disney+ Hotstar app or website with a subscription.

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Cricket England India
ENG vs IND 5th Test: Root and Bairstow power England to record test win
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 10: Latest News