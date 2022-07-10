Djokovic vs Kyrgios, Wimbledon 2022 men’s singles final live streaming: When and where to watch

Djokovic vs Kyrgios, Wimbledon 2022 men’s singles final live streaming: World no. 1 Novak Djokovic would be defending his title at Wimbledon 2022 against Nick Kyrgios in the final match of the men’s singles tournament. The three-time defending champion and six-time holder would want to close on his gap of most grand slams (21) with Rafael Nadal (23) who had to pull out of the semi-final owing to an abdominal injury.

Kyrgios has a 2-0 record against Djokovic but both his wins against the Serb came in 2017, Djokovic’s career-worst season that was derailed by injury. The Australian would be looking to win his first grand slam.

Here’s all you need to know about the Djokovic vs Kyrgios, Wimbledon 2022 men’s singles final live.

When is the Djokovic vs Kyrgios, Wimbledon 2022 men’s singles final?

The Wimbledon 2022 men’s singles final between Djokovic and Kyrgios will be played on Sunday, July 10.

Where is the Djokovic vs Kyrgios, Wimbledon 2022 men’s singles final?

The Wimbledon 2022 men’s singles final between Djokovic and Kyrgios will be played at the Centre Court of the All England Club, Wimbledon.

What time will the Djokovic vs Kyrgios, Wimbledon 2022 men’s singles final begin?

The Wimbledon 2022 men’s singles final between Djokovic and Kyrgios will start at 2:00 PM local time (6:30 PM IST).

Where can I watch the Djokovic vs Kyrgios, Wimbledon 2022 men’s singles final on TV in India?

The Wimbledon 2022 men’s singles final between Djokovic and Kyrgios will be shown live on Star Sports Network – Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD.

Where can I watch the Djokovic vs Kyrgios, Wimbledon 2022 men’s singles final on the internet?

The Wimbledon 2022 men’s singles final between Djokovic and Kyrgios will be live streamed using Disney+ Hotstar app or website with a subscription.