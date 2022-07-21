Novak Djokovic likely to miss US Open owing to the government’s vaccination mandate

July 21, 2022 11:49:12 am
Novak Djokovic may miss out on his second grand slam appearance this year with the US Open confirming that them adhering to the United States government policy on vaccination. Entry in the US requires non-citizens to be fully Covid-19 vaccinated, meaning Djokovic, who has repeatedly taken an anti-vaccine stance clear, will not be allowed entry.
“Per the Grand Slam Rule Book, all eligible players are automatically entered into the men’s and women’s singles main draw fields based on ranking 42 days prior to the first Monday of the event,” a statement from the US Open read.
Our men’s and women’s singles entry lists have been released.
Read more:
— US Open Tennis (@usopen) July 20, 2022
“The US Open does not have a vaccination mandate in place for players, but it will respect the US government’s position regarding travel into the country for unvaccinated non-US citizens.”
Even though the 35-year-old, a three-time US Open champion, was named on the entry list for the final grand slam of the year, it does not confirm him playing in the tournament. Naming in the entry list is more a routine rather than an indication that he will be allowed to play.
Social media has been flooded with links for online petition from those in favor of the Serbian international, to allow him to play in the grand slam.
Subscriber Only Stories
Fresh off the Wimbledon win, the world number 1 had said after his 21st grand slam win in London that he was waiting “hopefully for some good news from USA”. The Serbian had also not been allowed to contest in the Australian Open earlier this year, following his denial to take the Covid-19 vaccine.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Cong protests ED's questioning of Sonia; BJP says 'law equal for all'
TMC Martyrs' Day rally today, supporters gather in large numbers
Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'Premium
Latest News
Sonia Gandhi set to appear for ED questioning; Congress says govt considers Oppn as enemies
BTS’ new song Bad Decisions with Snoop Dogg, Benny Blanco out soon; ARMY says ‘No break, only breaking records’
Meghan Markle keeps it casual and elegant on dinner date with Prince Harry
Punjab vet varsity GADVASU notifies increase in internship allowance, students end protest
Shark Tank India’s Vineeta Singh says trolls comment she started makeup company because she looks ugly: ‘Nobody asked Steve Jobs…’
Nigerian women footballers boycott training in protest over lack of payments over 10000$
Highly-radicalised man involved in propagating ‘jihad’ against India arrested from Bihar: NIA
Delhi weather: IMD forecasts moderate rainfall for city, issues ‘yellow’ alert
FBI adds Indian woman to its ‘Missing Persons’ list, seeks help from public
As paneer butter masala trends on social media, enjoy this lip-smacking recipe
Karnataka to serve eggs in midday meals 46 days in a year in midday meals
‘Don’t make us scapegoats’: Doctors question action taken in Safdarjung Hospital case