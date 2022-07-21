Novak Djokovic likely to miss US Open owing to the government’s vaccination mandate

Novak Djokovic may miss out on his second grand slam appearance this year with the US Open confirming that them adhering to the United States government policy on vaccination. Entry in the US requires non-citizens to be fully Covid-19 vaccinated, meaning Djokovic, who has repeatedly taken an anti-vaccine stance clear, will not be allowed entry.

“Per the Grand Slam Rule Book, all eligible players are automatically entered into the men’s and women’s singles main draw fields based on ranking 42 days prior to the first Monday of the event,” a statement from the US Open read.

Our men’s and women’s singles entry lists have been released. Read more: — US Open Tennis (@usopen) July 20, 2022

“The US Open does not have a vaccination mandate in place for players, but it will respect the US government’s position regarding travel into the country for unvaccinated non-US citizens.”

Even though the 35-year-old, a three-time US Open champion, was named on the entry list for the final grand slam of the year, it does not confirm him playing in the tournament. Naming in the entry list is more a routine rather than an indication that he will be allowed to play.

Social media has been flooded with links for online petition from those in favor of the Serbian international, to allow him to play in the grand slam.

Fresh off the Wimbledon win, the world number 1 had said after his 21st grand slam win in London that he was waiting “hopefully for some good news from USA”. The Serbian had also not been allowed to contest in the Australian Open earlier this year, following his denial to take the Covid-19 vaccine.