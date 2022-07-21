scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 21, 2022

Novak Djokovic likely to miss US Open owing to the government’s vaccination mandate

The world number 1, who had also missed out on the Australian Open following his anti-vaccine stance, had said after his Wimbledon win this month that he was waiting “hopefully for some good news from USA”.

By: Sports Desk |
July 21, 2022 11:49:12 am
Djokovic missed out on the Australian Open in January after being deported from that country because he was not vaccinated against the illness caused by the coronavirus that has led to the deaths of millions during the pandemic that began in 2020. (Photo: AP)

Novak Djokovic may miss out on his second grand slam appearance this year with the US Open confirming that them adhering to the United States government policy on vaccination. Entry in the US requires non-citizens to be fully Covid-19 vaccinated, meaning Djokovic, who has repeatedly taken an anti-vaccine stance clear, will not be allowed entry.

“Per the Grand Slam Rule Book, all eligible players are automatically entered into the men’s and women’s singles main draw fields based on ranking 42 days prior to the first Monday of the event,” a statement from the US Open read.

“The US Open does not have a vaccination mandate in place for players, but it will respect the US government’s position regarding travel into the country for unvaccinated non-US citizens.”

Even though the 35-year-old, a three-time US Open champion, was named on the entry list for the final grand slam of the year, it does not confirm him playing in the tournament. Naming in the entry list is more a routine rather than an indication that he will be allowed to play.

READ |Why Novak Djokovic will drop 2,000 ranking points despite winning Wimbledon

Social media has been flooded with links for online petition from those in favor of the Serbian international, to allow him to play in the grand slam.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...Premium
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...
Explained: MSP and govt panel’s taskPremium
Explained: MSP and govt panel’s task
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJPPremium
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP
From Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to a survey in Karnataka, a troubl...Premium
From Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to a survey in Karnataka, a troubl...

Fresh off the Wimbledon win, the world number 1 had said after his 21st grand slam win in London that he was waiting “hopefully for some good news from USA”. The Serbian had also not been allowed to contest in the Australian Open earlier this year, following his denial to take the Covid-19 vaccine.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Cong protests ED's questioning of Sonia; BJP says 'law equal for all'
In Parliament today

Cong protests ED's questioning of Sonia; BJP says 'law equal for all'

TMC Martyrs' Day rally today, supporters gather in large numbers
Follow Live Updates

TMC Martyrs' Day rally today, supporters gather in large numbers

Ranil Wickremesinghe takes oath as Lanka's new president

Ranil Wickremesinghe takes oath as Lanka's new president

Vijay pelvic-thrusts his way to glory, faces cackling Mike Tyson
Liger trailer

Vijay pelvic-thrusts his way to glory, faces cackling Mike Tyson

Haryana govt announces judicial probe into death of DSP

Haryana govt announces judicial probe into death of DSP

Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'
UP MoS quits

Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'

Premium
New national record holder among two athletes who fail dope test

New national record holder among two athletes who fail dope test

Person who hasn't physically attended classes can't be called engineer: HC

Person who hasn't physically attended classes can't be called engineer: HC

Can you guess how much Hollywood's biggest stars earn?

Can you guess how much Hollywood's biggest stars earn?

Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC test

Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC test

Premium
FBI adds Indian woman to its 'Missing Persons' list, seeks help

FBI adds Indian woman to its 'Missing Persons' list, seeks help

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IND vs ENG
IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya star as India wins ODI series
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 21: Latest News