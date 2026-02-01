‘Too many Spanish legends, it felt like I was two against one’: Novak Djokovic’s tribute to a watching Rafael Nadal after his Australian Open loss to Carlos Alcaraz

Serbian great Novak Djokovic was denied his unprecedented 25th Grand Slam and handed his first-ever loss in 11 Australian Open finals as the new-age Spanish sensation, Carlos Alcaraz, romped to his maiden Australian Open title. With the victory, Alcaraz became the youngest player in history to complete a career Grand Slam at the age of 22.

Djokovic heaped praise on Alcaraz after going down fighting, 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5, in the final.

“First and foremost, of course, congratulations, Carlos. An amazing tournament and an amazing couple of weeks. What you have been doing, the best word to describe it is historic. Legendary,” Djokovic said.

The Serb joked about his own longevity. “I wish you the best of luck for the rest of your career. You’re so young; you have a lot of time, like myself. I’m sure we will be seeing a lot of each other over the next 10 years… not!”