‘Too many Spanish legends, it felt like I was two against one’: Novak Djokovic’s tribute to a watching Rafael Nadal after his Australian Open loss to Carlos Alcaraz

Serbian great Novak Djokovic was denied his unprecedented 25th Grand Slam and handed his first-ever loss in 11 Australian Open finals as the new-age Spanish sensation, Carlos Alcaraz, romped to his maiden Australian Open title. With the victory, Alcaraz became the youngest player in history to complete a career Grand Slam at the age of 22.
Djokovic heaped praise on Alcaraz after going down fighting, 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5, in the final.
“First and foremost, of course, congratulations, Carlos. An amazing tournament and an amazing couple of weeks. What you have been doing, the best word to describe it is historic. Legendary,” Djokovic said.
The Serb joked about his own longevity. “I wish you the best of luck for the rest of your career. You’re so young; you have a lot of time, like myself. I’m sure we will be seeing a lot of each other over the next 10 years… not!”
AS IT HAPPENED | NOVAK DJOKOVIC VS CARLOS ALCARAZ AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2026 FINAL
He also paid tribute to his rival and Spanish great Rafael Nadal, who watched the final from the stands.
“Obviously it feels weird to see you there and not here. I just want to say it has been an honour to share the court with you. To have you here watching this final, first time for me, it’s a strange feeling, but thank you for being present,” said Djokovic.
“Too many Spanish legends, it felt like I was two against one tonight!” he added with a beaming smile.
Djokovic also thanked his team and addressed the fans, saying they kept him going.
“It hasn’t been smooth sailing, as it never is. You were my rock and have seen the best and worst of me in the last few years, but in particular the last three weeks,” Djokovic said of his team.
Speaking about the Melbourne crowd, he said: “You guys gave me something, particularly in the last couple of matches, with the love and support. I try to give you back with good tennis over the years. This, I think, was my 21st year coming to Australia. I always believe in myself, which is something truly needed when you play against incredible players like I have the last few days.”
“I didn’t think I would be standing at the closing ceremony of a Grand Slam again. God knows what happens tomorrow, let alone six or 12 months. It has been a great ride. I love you guys,” he added.