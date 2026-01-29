Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Australian Open 2026 semifinal: One number that could give the Serb an edge

Novak Djokovic takes on Jannik Sinner in the Australian Open semifinal on Friday, and starts as the distinct underdog. He was massively fortunate to reach the final four thanks to a fourth-round walkover and Lorenzo Musetti’s retirement from their quarterfinal with injury despite leading by two sets. Additionally, this is a matchup that really does not favour the Serb; he has lost each of the last five meetings against Sinner and failed to win a set in the last three.

But there is one area where Djokovic’s prowess is still elite. And Sinner has shown a slight weakness. Across four completed matches that Djokovic has played at the Australian Open so far, he has won 58.5% of all the points that he has played while returning second serves. Meanwhile, through the five matches that he has played at this tournament, Sinner has won 55.4% of the points behind his won second serve.