Novak Djokovic schools Kecmanovic to reach last 16 again

Friday, July 01, 2022
By: Reuters |
July 1, 2022 9:56:05 pm
Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic in a men's singles match on day five of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Novak Djokovic clinically disposed of fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic as he continued his relentless pursuit of a fourth successive Wimbledon title with a 6-0 6-3 6-4 victory on Friday.

The top seed was unplayable in the opening set of his third-round match on Centre Court, taking it in 24 minutes.

Kecmanovic, seeded 25, received the biggest cheer of the day when he finally got on the scoreboard after 35 minutes by taking a long service game.

But Djokovic was streets ahead of his 22-year-old rival as he reached the last 16 at Wimbledon for the 14th time.

The 35-year-old needed just one break of serve in the second set and broke twice in the third to lead 5-2 before blotting his copybook slightly with a couple of loose games.

It only delayed the inevitable, however, as Djokovic completed victory to set up a clash with Dutch wildcard Tim van Rijthoven.

