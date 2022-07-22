scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 22, 2022

‘A truly unique moment in the history of our sport’ – Novak Djokovic joins Federer, Nadal, Murray for Laver Cup

Men's tennis' fabled 'Big Four' will join hands for the first time for Team Europe at the exhibition event in London in September.

By: Reuters |
July 22, 2022 12:55:23 pm
Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, ATP rankings, Wimbeldon, Nick Kyrgios, Elena Rybakina, Ons Jabeur, Karolina Pliskova, Danielle Collins, Emma Raducanu, Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek, Daniil Medvedev, Indian Express, News Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Switzerland's Roger Federer applaud during a 100 years of Centre Court celebration on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Tennis fans are used to seeing Rafa Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Andy Murray fight tooth and nail to beat each other at the Grand Slams but the “Big Four” are set to play together in the same team for the first time at the Laver Cup in London.

Wimbledon champion Djokovic on Friday was named as the fourth member of the six-man Team Europe, the 35-year-old Serb joining his long-time rivals at the fifth edition of the ATP-sanctioned event from Sept. 23-25.

Named after Australian great Rod Laver, the three-day team event pits six of Europe’s top players against six from the rest of the world.

“It’s the only competition where you can play in a team environment with guys that you’re normally competing against and to be joining Rafa, Roger and Andy – three of my biggest all-time rivals – it’s going to be a truly unique moment in the history of our sport,” Djokovic said in a statement.

Nadal, Djokovic, Federer and Murray have dominated men’s tennis over the last two decades, winning 66 Grand Slam titles between them.

Nadal holds a men’s record 22 Grand Slam titles with Djokovic, who played in the second edition of the Laver Cup in 2018, one behind.

London’s O2 Arena, which hosted the men’s season-ending ATP Finals from 2009 to 2020, will stage the Cup with Team Europe, captained by Bjorn Borg, having won all the previous editions.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“I don’t think I could have imagined having these four icons of the sport on one team together,” said Borg. “I know they, like I, appreciate the significance of this moment and will be truly up for it.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
RK/RKAY movie review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times overPremium
RK/RKAY movie review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times over
MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam freePremium
MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam free
Presidential polls: Cross-voting for Murmu bares cracks in Opposition unityPremium
Presidential polls: Cross-voting for Murmu bares cracks in Opposition unity
In IIMs, few SCs, STs admitted to PhD, pool shallow over the yearsPremium
In IIMs, few SCs, STs admitted to PhD, pool shallow over the years

“Each year our goal is to win. With Rafa, Roger, Andy and Novak on the team, I like our chances.” Team World captain John McEnroe has named Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz and Diego Schwartzman as three members of his team.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
RK/RKAY review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times over

RK/RKAY review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times over

Premium
Indian economy better placed amid grim global scenario: RBI Guv

Indian economy better placed amid grim global scenario: RBI Guv

You can fly Akasa Air from Aug 7; here are the routes, prices

You can fly Akasa Air from Aug 7; here are the routes, prices

PM Modi urges people to hoist tricolour at home from Aug 13-15

PM Modi urges people to hoist tricolour at home from Aug 13-15

MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam free

MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam free

Premium
Significance of Kali Bein, from which Mann drank water and fell ill
Explained

Significance of Kali Bein, from which Mann drank water and fell ill

200 crore vaccine doses is story of Atmanirbhar Bharat: Mandaviya

200 crore vaccine doses is story of Atmanirbhar Bharat: Mandaviya

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final with 88.39 m throw in first attempt
World Athletics Championships

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final with 88.39 m throw in first attempt

What makes Shahidul Alam a name that worries the powerful elite

What makes Shahidul Alam a name that worries the powerful elite

Premium
Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

The deserts of the world are spreading further North
Digging Deep

The deserts of the world are spreading further North

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IND vs ENG
IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya star as India wins ODI series
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 22: Latest News