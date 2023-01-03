scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023

Djokovic gets the welcome he wished for in Adelaide

The 21-times Grand Slam champion turned up the heat on his French opponent with a double break to go 4-0 up in the second set before Lestienne got on the board, but Djokovic closed out the match in style as supporters chanted his name.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic signs autographs after his round of 32 match against France's Constant Lestienne at the Adelaide International Tennis tournament in Adelaide, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Kelly Barnes)

Novak Djokovic cruised through his first singles match in Australia since being deported last year with a 6-3 6-2 victory over Constant Lestienne at the Adelaide International 1 on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old Serb was deported on the eve of the 2022 Australian Open for not being vaccinated against COVID-19 and received a three-year travel ban for the country, which was waived in November.

After being well received by fans during a rare doubles appearance on Monday, Djokovic began his preparations for the Jan. 16-29 Australian Open against world number 65 Lestienne by racing through the opening set.

The 21-times Grand Slam champion turned up the heat on his French opponent with a double break to go 4-0 up in the second set before Lestienne got on the board, but Djokovic closed out the match in style as supporters chanted his name.

“I have to say, I’m glad to be back in Australia, thank you all for coming out,” Djokovic said on court. “Thank you for giving me the welcome I could only wish for.

“… If I have to pick one country where I’ve had the most success, which treated me in the best way in terms of tennis, it’s here. I won my first Grand Slam here in 2008 and I have nine Australian Open titles – I’ve had some epic matches.

“Australia has been the place where I play my best tennis and I look forward to coming here. The circumstances last year were as they were and it wasn’t easy for anybody but I’m happy to be here, focus on tennis and enjoy my time with you guys.”

Up next for world number five Djokovic is another Frenchman in Quentin Halys, who beat Australian Jordan Thompson 6-3 6-4.

Advertisement

Former U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev also advanced to the second round of the ATP 250 tournament when Lorenzo Sonego retired with a right arm injury while trailing 7-6(6) 2-1.

Medvedev, who lost to Rafa Nadal in last year’s Melbourne Park final, saved nine set points to win the opening set.

“That’s actually crazy,” Medvedev said. “Probably the first time in my life I’ve saved nine set points.

Advertisement
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“What a match to start the year. Unfortunate for everybody that it finished early in a way, even if we played one hour and 40 minutes, but happy to be through.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential | Supreme Court demonetisation verdict: Ease of compre...
Delhi Confidential | Supreme Court demonetisation verdict: Ease of compre...
Supreme Court underlines in demonetisation verdict: Govt, RBI not in ‘iso...
Supreme Court underlines in demonetisation verdict: Govt, RBI not in ‘iso...
Cash with public zooms 74% to touch record high
Cash with public zooms 74% to touch record high
Two views on six issues: What the Supreme Court’s demonetisation ve...
Two views on six issues: What the Supreme Court’s demonetisation ve...

Medvedev plays Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic for a quarter-final spot.

First published on: 03-01-2023 at 10:49 IST
Next Story

Eminent Rabindra Sangeet exponent Sumitra Sen dies

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India’s training session before 1st T20I against Sri Lanka
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 03: Latest News
close