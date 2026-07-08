5 hours 15 mins! Djokovic beats Auger-Aliassime in longest Wimbledon quarterfinal

Novak Djokovic turned back the clock yet again on the Wimbledon Centre Court as he outlasted third seed Felix Auger-Aliassime after an epic marathon to reach his eighth successive semi-final at the grass-court Slam on Tuesday evening.
The 39-year-old emerged victorious in the longest-ever men’s quarter-final played at Wimbledon, eclipsing the Canadian in 7-6 (10), 3-6, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4) after five hours and 15 minutes on the court, eclipsing the 2008 singles quarter-final clash between Rainer Schüttler and Arnauld Clement (5h 12 min). The victory also concluded as Djokovic’s second-longest match ever at SW19, just behind his 2018 semi-final triumph over Rafael Nadal in five hours and 17 minutes.
The 39-year-old Djokovic continues to break records as he chases a 25th Grand Slam title. He’s reached a record-setting eighth consecutive Wimbledon final four — moving him one ahead of Roger Federer for most consecutive men’s singles semifinal appearances at the grass-court tournament.
The win also came in his 50th five-setter at a Grand Slam, surpassing the Open Era record held by Stan Wawrinka. Eyeing a record 25th Major, Djokovic will also be the oldest semi-finalist at a major in nearly 50 years since Ken Rosewall (42 years) at the 1977 Australian Open.
“With racket and a lot of heart,” Djokovic said as he reflected on the win, “and management of the nerves.”
“These are the kind of moments I still play tennis for.”
Djokovic will next face top seed and defending champion Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals, whom he trails 5-6 in all meetings.
– With agency inputs