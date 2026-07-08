5 hours 15 mins! Djokovic beats Auger-Aliassime in longest Wimbledon quarterfinal

Novak Djokovic turned back the clock yet again on the Wimbledon Centre Court as he outlasted third seed Felix Auger-Aliassime after an epic marathon to reach his eighth successive semi-final at the grass-court Slam on Tuesday evening.

The 39-year-old emerged victorious in the longest-ever men’s quarter-final played at Wimbledon, eclipsing the Canadian in 7-6 (10), 3-6, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4) after five hours and 15 minutes on the court, eclipsing the 2008 singles quarter-final clash between Rainer Schüttler and Arnauld Clement (5h 12 min). The victory also concluded as Djokovic’s second-longest match ever at SW19, just behind his 2018 semi-final triumph over Rafael Nadal in five hours and 17 minutes.

A double fault from Djokovic ​gifted Auger-Aliassime a break to go up 5-3 in the ​next set, and the Canadian held his nerve and serve in the next game to draw level in the contest, before the Centre ​Court roof was closed at around 7.40 p.m. local ​time. The move prompted complaints from Djokovic, but he composed himself as the ‌third ⁠set got underway and produced cleaner ball-striking to finally break Auger-Aliassime in the sixth game and then tighten his grip on the match.

Records splash

The 39-year-old Djokovic continues to break records as he chases a 25th Grand Slam title. He’s reached a record-setting eighth consecutive Wimbledon final four — moving him one ahead of Roger Federer for most consecutive men’s singles semifinal appearances at the grass-court tournament.