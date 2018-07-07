Follow Us:
Divij Sharan in third round of men’s double event at Wimbledon 2018

The duo of Divij Sharan and Artem Sitak showed remarkable resilience while fighting back from two sets down to prevail over Julio Peralta and Horacio Zeballos and enter the pre-quarterfinals

By: PTI | Published: July 7, 2018 10:15:38 pm
The duo of Divij Sharan and Artem Sitak showed remarkable resilience while fighting back from two sets down to prevail over Julio Peralta and Horacio Zeballos and enter the pre-quarterfinals of the men’s double event in the Wimbledon in London on Saturday.

The Indian combined with Sitak of New Zealand to win the five-setter 6-7 4-6 6-3 7-6 6-4 in a match that lasted three hours and 22 minutes on court number 17.

Both the pairs had 13 aces but at five, Divij and his partner committed two less double faults than their opponents from Chile and Argentina.

They won 22 points on first serve and six points on the second serve in the first set. In the final set, the Indo-Kiwi pair won 14 points on the first serve and six on the second.

Sharan and Sitak defeated Macedonia’s Radu Albot and Tunisia’s Malek Jaziri 7-6 6-7 6-3 6-2 in the first round.

