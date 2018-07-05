Follow Us:
Divij Sharan, Artem Sitak advance to second round at Wimbledon 2018

India's Divij Sharan and his New Zealand partner Artem Sitak made a winning start at the Wimbledon championships as they prevailed over Radu Albot and Malek Jaziri in London on Thursday.

By: PTI | Published: July 5, 2018 9:59:26 pm
Sharan and Sitak eked out a 7-6(4) 6-7(8) 6-3 6-2 win in two hours and 41 minutes to book a second round berth.

Sharan and Sitak eked out a 7-6(4) 6-7(8) 6-3 6-2 win in two hours and 41 minutes to book a second round berth.

Sharan and Sitak remained solid on their service games as they faced only one break point, which they saved. They broke their opponents thrice in the contest.

