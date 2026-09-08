‘Very disrespectful’: Jelena Ostapenko rages at opponent’s box before US Open win

A year after Jelena Ostapenko had lashed out at ⁠Taylor Townsend for having “no class” and “no education”, the Latvian lost her cool again at the US Open. This time, it was the coach of the rival team who she confronted mid-match before securing a spot in the women’s doubles quarter-finals with Taiwanese partner Hsieh Su-wei at the US Open.

Ostapenko was livid at the coach of Australian-Taiwanese pair Maya Joint and Chan Hao-ching, approaching the chair umpire during a changeover and then gesticulating toward the ​coach, urging the official to ⁠intervene.

The Latvian claimed that the coach had been sarcastically praising their shots in Chinese while also clapping and shouting after their mistakes. Since Ostapenko doesn’t speak the language, Hsieh translated for her.