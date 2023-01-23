scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 23, 2023
Advertisement

‘Disgrace’ if Djokovic not allowed to enter US and compete, says Tommy Haas

Djokovic missed last year's Australian Open and was deported from the country due to being unvaccinated against COVID. His three-year visa ban was overturned in November and he is back at the Grand Slam looking to win a 10th crown and 22nd major.

Novak Djokovic, Novak Djokovic Australian open, Novak Djokovic US,The Serbian was, however, not able to travel to New York for the 2022 U.S. Open without proof of vaccination, the same reason that forced him to skip ATP 1000 events at Indian Wells and Miami earlier in the year. (AP)
Listen to this article
‘Disgrace’ if Djokovic not allowed to enter US and compete, says Tommy Haas
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Novak Djokovic could end the year as the world’s top-ranked player but it would be a “disgrace” if his chances are affected by not being able to compete in the United States due to his unvaccinated status, Indian Wells tournament director Tommy Haas said.

Djokovic missed last year’s Australian Open and was deported from the country due to being unvaccinated against COVID. His three-year visa ban was overturned in November and he is back at the Grand Slam looking to win a 10th crown and 22nd major.

The Serbian was, however, not able to travel to New York for the 2022 U.S. Open without proof of vaccination, the same reason that forced him to skip ATP 1000 events at Indian Wells and Miami earlier in the year.

U.S. authorities said this month the requirement for foreign air travellers to be vaccinated against COVID would be in place until at least April 10, meaning Djokovic will miss out on Indian Wells and Miami again.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: The nuts and bolts of a Union Budget
ExplainSpeaking: The nuts and bolts of a Union Budget
Madhav Chavan at Idea Exchange: ‘Curriculum is getting tougher…beca...
Madhav Chavan at Idea Exchange: ‘Curriculum is getting tougher…beca...
Indian Railways AI module brings hope of shorter waiting lists for tickets
Indian Railways AI module brings hope of shorter waiting lists for tickets
Express Investigation – Part 1: PM Awaas is for rural poor but in West Be...
Express Investigation – Part 1: PM Awaas is for rural poor but in West Be...

Haas, also a former world number two player, said he hoped the rules would be relaxed sooner to allow Djokovic to compete.

“If Djokovic stays healthy, I don’t see how he’s not going to be number one,” Haas told reporters at Melbourne Park on Monday.

“Obviously the one problem being that he still cannot come to the U.S. If he doesn’t play Indian Wells and Miami in March (it will be tough), they’re supposed to lift those mandates by mid-April.

Advertisement
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“It would be nice to see if we could maybe lift those a little earlier and have him come to play Indian Wells and Miami. I think he wants to play, so we should give him the chance. Hopefully we can have him there.

“I mean, it would be a disgrace in my eyes if he wasn’t coming to these events, or not allowed to come.”

Haas added Indian Wells organisers would do “everything” to help Djokovic’s chances of playing there.

Advertisement

Indian Wells runs from March 8-19 and the Miami Open from March 22-April 2. The 35-year-old has previously stated he would miss Grand Slams rather than have a COVID vaccine.

First published on: 23-01-2023 at 13:56 IST
Next Story

Salman Khan movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s teaser to release on this date

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India and Sri Lanka players arrive at Rajkot to play 3rd T20I
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 23: Latest News
close