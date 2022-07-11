scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 11, 2022

Dinner’s on me, but not tonight, Djokovic tells Kyrgios after Wimbledon win

Novak Djokovic said he would make good on his deal to buy Nick Kyrgios drinks and dinner after beating the Australian to claim a fourth successive Wimbledon title on Sunday.

By: Reuters Written by Martyn Herman | London |
July 11, 2022 10:59:51 am
Novak Djokovic, Wimbeldon, Nick Kyrgios, Grand Slam titles, Wimbeldon 2022, Indian Express, News Novak Djokovic (SRB) at the net with Nick Kyrgios (AUS) after winning the men’s final on day 14 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory ( Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports)

Novak Djokovic said he would make good on his deal to buy Nick Kyrgios drinks and dinner after beating the Australian to claim a fourth successive Wimbledon title on Sunday. The 35-year-old stayed ice cool on a fiercely hot afternoon as he absorbed some early brilliance from maverick Kyrgios to come back from a set down and win 4-6 6-3 6-4 7-6(3). The 27-year-old Kyrgios, who lit up his first Grand Slam final with his unique blend of unique shot-making and verbal diarrhoea, described Djokovic as a God after succumbing in an absorbing three-hour contest.

In the build-up to the final the players, who previously had a frosty relationship, were all peace and harmony with a deal being made for the winner to buy dinner, although Kyrgios had suggested they “go nuts in a club”. “I don’t know if we’re going to make it happen tonight or some other night,” a beaming Djokovic, who now owns seven Wimbledon and 21 Grand Slam titles, said on court after his trademark celebration of eating some blades of grass.

“This is a start of a wonderful relationship between us off the court as well. I didn’t respond to the (nightclub invitation) as my wife was sitting next to me. Let’s start with dinner and drinks and let’s see. “Djokovic, with wife Jelena and young daughter Tara in the box, then revealed it was his wedding anniversary so Kyrgios may have to wait a little longer for his night out.

Kyrgios pushed Djokovic hard but could not prevent the 35-year-old Serb taking his first Grand Slam title for a year — a crucial dropped service game late in the third set proving costly in the end for the world number 40. “Congrats to you and your team for an amazing tournament, I wish you all the best man I really really respect you a lot,” Djokovic said. “I think you are a phenomenal tennis player and athlete and amazing talent.

“You’ve been hearing all of that for many years but now you know everything is starting to come together for you. I’m sure we’re gonna see much of you in the later stages of Grand Slams. “I never thought I’m going to say so many nice things about you considering the relationship. It’s officially a bromance.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Forex reserves & rupee’s exchange rate: What are th...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Forex reserves & rupee’s exchange rate: What are th...
Kevin Rudd at Idea Exchange: I can never rule out Xi Jinping making a si...Premium
Kevin Rudd at Idea Exchange: I can never rule out Xi Jinping making a si...
Content blocking orders by govt and courts to Twitter soar 48,000%Premium
Content blocking orders by govt and courts to Twitter soar 48,000%
What is Uber’s profile in India, and what do the Files say about its oper...Premium
What is Uber’s profile in India, and what do the Files say about its oper...
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Kyrgios, who fell short of becoming the first Australian man to win a Grand Slam for 20 years, said he did not know whether he would be back in a Wimbledon final, saying all he wanted to do was have a vacation. “He’s a bit of God, I’m not gonna lie,” Kyrgios said. “I thought I played well. It’s been an amazing couple of weeks for me personally. Really happy with this result, probably the best of my career and hopefully maybe one day I’ll be here again, but I don’t know about that.”

Express Investigation The Uber Files | The Indian Express is part of a global consortium analysing thousands of emails and documnets from Uber

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Cricket England India
ENG vs IND 5th Test: Root and Bairstow power England to record test win
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 11: Latest News