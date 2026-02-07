Delhi Open 2026 Tennis: Sumit Nagal leads Indian charge, Briton Jay Clarke spearhead overseas challenge

India No. 1 Men’s Singles tennis player Sumit Nagal will headline the Delhi Open 2026, while Britain’s Jay Clarke will spearhead a strong overseas contingent as the ATP Challenger tournament returns to the national capital at the DLTA Complex, New Delhi. The tournament will be played from February 16 to 22.

Nagal, India’s top-ranked singles player and the lone Indian to gain direct entry into the singles main draw, will be a key attraction for home fans.

A regular on the Challenger circuit, Nagal has consistently competed at the highest level and will be keen to take advantage of familiar conditions in New Delhi.