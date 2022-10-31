scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 31, 2022

Davis Cup to become part of ATP Tour calendar in 2023

That new tournament reflects the growing cooperation between the men's and women's tours and the ITF which have moved towards streamlining the governance of the game since the COVID crisis disrupted the 2020 season.

This alliance will start from 2023. (Reuters)

The Davis Cup will become a part of the ATP Tour calendar from next year under a groundbreaking deal signed on Monday between the governing body of men’s tennis, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) and tournament promoters Kosmos.

The move comes after the ATP Cup, a joint venture between Tennis Australia and the ATP was but put to bed last week with the announcement of a mixed-sex $15 million event featuring teams from 18 nations to kick off the 2023 season.

That new tournament reflects the growing cooperation between the men’s and women’s tours and the ITF which have moved towards streamlining the governance of the game since the COVID crisis disrupted the 2020 season. “Our focus is always on creating the best possible experiences for our fans and players,” said ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi in a statement.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“Delivering compelling international team competitions that dovetail with the year-round calendar and continue to innovate is a vital part of that. “The Davis Cup has an incredibly rich history and we’re excited to see this important new alliance drive the event forward from 2023.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | Lula pips Bolsonaro in Brazil but faces several economi...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Lula pips Bolsonaro in Brazil but faces several economi...
Mumbai: Its reign of terror long over, D-Company now ‘settles’ land disputesPremium
Mumbai: Its reign of terror long over, D-Company now ‘settles’ land disputes
Coimbatore blast: Trio seen on CCTV were reported to police by mother of ...Premium
Coimbatore blast: Trio seen on CCTV were reported to police by mother of ...

First published on: 31-10-2022 at 04:05:55 pm
Next Story

Gujarat bridge collapse: Teenager from Bengal killed in accident, family loses only child

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup: South Africa defeat India by 5 wickets
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Oct 31: Latest News